103 East 22nd Street - 1
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:45 AM

103 East 22nd Street - 1

103 E 22nd St · No Longer Available
Location

103 E 22nd St, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Spacious one bedroom apartment on first floor available for rent. Laundry Room and wifi accessible to tenants. Located in Historic Old Goucher this unit offers convenience at an affordable monthly rent. Call to schedule viewing today. This listing will not last long!
Nestled on a quiet block in Historic Old Goucher this multi- family offers a total of 6 700 sq ft units, one of which is currently available for rent. It is conveniently located near JHU, MICA, UB, Penn Station and Safeway. There are also many great local shops and restaurants nearby!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 East 22nd Street - 1 have any available units?
103 East 22nd Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 East 22nd Street - 1 have?
Some of 103 East 22nd Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 East 22nd Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
103 East 22nd Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 East 22nd Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 103 East 22nd Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 103 East 22nd Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 103 East 22nd Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 103 East 22nd Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 East 22nd Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 East 22nd Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 103 East 22nd Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 103 East 22nd Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 103 East 22nd Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 103 East 22nd Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 East 22nd Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

