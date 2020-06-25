All apartments in Baltimore
1014 Mc Donogh St.
1014 Mc Donogh St.

1014 McDonogh St · No Longer Available
Location

1014 McDonogh St, Baltimore, MD 21213
4X4

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1014 McDonogh St - 3 bed, 3 bath Townhouse near John Hopkins Campus - Brand new amazing 3 bed, 3 bath Townhome 2 blocks from Johns Hopkins Campus. Part of the Eager Park Housing. This home has everything you are looking for. Open floor plan on the first floor with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has large island with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including: refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave. The kitchen is great if you love to cook and entertain. Brand new blinds will also be installed throughout the home. Each bedroom has a separate bathroom and lots of closet space. Each level has a deck as well as a rooftop deck with great views. Basement is unfinished but can be used for storage. One car parking pad. Security system to be paid by tenants. Washer/Dryer. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee. Available Now. $2150 + utilities.

(RLNE2447846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Mc Donogh St. have any available units?
1014 Mc Donogh St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 Mc Donogh St. have?
Some of 1014 Mc Donogh St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Mc Donogh St. currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Mc Donogh St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Mc Donogh St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1014 Mc Donogh St. is pet friendly.
Does 1014 Mc Donogh St. offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Mc Donogh St. offers parking.
Does 1014 Mc Donogh St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 Mc Donogh St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Mc Donogh St. have a pool?
No, 1014 Mc Donogh St. does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Mc Donogh St. have accessible units?
No, 1014 Mc Donogh St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Mc Donogh St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 Mc Donogh St. has units with dishwashers.
