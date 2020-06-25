1014 Mc Donogh St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1014 McDonogh St - 3 bed, 3 bath Townhouse near John Hopkins Campus - Brand new amazing 3 bed, 3 bath Townhome 2 blocks from Johns Hopkins Campus. Part of the Eager Park Housing. This home has everything you are looking for. Open floor plan on the first floor with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has large island with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including: refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave. The kitchen is great if you love to cook and entertain. Brand new blinds will also be installed throughout the home. Each bedroom has a separate bathroom and lots of closet space. Each level has a deck as well as a rooftop deck with great views. Basement is unfinished but can be used for storage. One car parking pad. Security system to be paid by tenants. Washer/Dryer. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee. Available Now. $2150 + utilities.



(RLNE2447846)