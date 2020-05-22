1009 GRANBY STREET

Amenities

Master Bedroom for rent, available on 5/15/2010 ---- Looking for ONE Roommate to share a 3 BR, 2 BA, 2-level town house in Little Italy/Inner Harbor. The room is located on the Second floor. Rent includes: All of utilities, free Internet, sharing Washer/dryer, Dishwasher, microwave, range, refrigerator, and Kitchen/dining area with other roommates. Rent also including one car garage parking. Accessibility:~ 1 block to MTA bus and Charm City Circulator free shuttle stops. ~ 5 minute walk to Shot Tower Metro Subway station.~ Direct bus/shuttle routes (or 5-10 minute drive) to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical and Hospital (JHH) campuses, UMMC (University of Maryland Medical Center), UMB (University of Maryland, Baltimore) campuses.~ MARC Train Camden Station, Light Rail stations, I83, I95 and I295 are within short walking distance (no more than 5-10 minute of driving).~ Less than 10 minute walk to the Inner Harbor, Gym, Barnes & Nobles, Panera Bread, Hard Rock Cafe, ESPN Zone, Power Plant Live.~ Minutes of walking distance to Downtown, Camden Yards, Harbor East, Whole Foods, Fells Points, Federal Hill, Mount Vernon and Canton. Preferred Housemate:~ Non-smoker,~ NO pets,~ Will consider short term, but prefer long term