1009 GRANBY STREET
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:31 PM

1009 GRANBY STREET

1009 Granby Street · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Granby Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Jonestown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Master Bedroom for rent, available on 5/15/2010 ---- Looking for ONE Roommate to share a 3 BR, 2 BA, 2-level town house in Little Italy/Inner Harbor. The room is located on the Second floor. Rent includes: All of utilities, free Internet, sharing Washer/dryer, Dishwasher, microwave, range, refrigerator, and Kitchen/dining area with other roommates. Rent also including one car garage parking. Accessibility:~ 1 block to MTA bus and Charm City Circulator free shuttle stops. ~ 5 minute walk to Shot Tower Metro Subway station.~ Direct bus/shuttle routes (or 5-10 minute drive) to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical and Hospital (JHH) campuses, UMMC (University of Maryland Medical Center), UMB (University of Maryland, Baltimore) campuses.~ MARC Train Camden Station, Light Rail stations, I83, I95 and I295 are within short walking distance (no more than 5-10 minute of driving).~ Less than 10 minute walk to the Inner Harbor, Gym, Barnes & Nobles, Panera Bread, Hard Rock Cafe, ESPN Zone, Power Plant Live.~ Minutes of walking distance to Downtown, Camden Yards, Harbor East, Whole Foods, Fells Points, Federal Hill, Mount Vernon and Canton. Preferred Housemate:~ Non-smoker,~ NO pets,~ Will consider short term, but prefer long term

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

