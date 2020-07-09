1007 STERRETT ST

1007 Sterrett Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Washington Village
accepts section 8
Two Bedroom and one and half bath townhouse in walking distance of the Raven Football Stadium. The townhouse is available for an immediate rental. Application Fee is $50.00. Owner will accept MBQ and Section 8 tenants.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
