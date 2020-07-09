All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 22 2020 at 9:54 AM

1007 STERRETT ST

1007 Sterrett Street · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Sterrett Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Two Bedroom and one and half bath townhouse in walking distance of the Raven Football Stadium. The townhouse is available for an immediate rental. Application Fee is $50.00. Owner will accept MBQ and Section 8 tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 STERRETT ST have any available units?
1007 STERRETT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1007 STERRETT ST currently offering any rent specials?
1007 STERRETT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 STERRETT ST pet-friendly?
No, 1007 STERRETT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1007 STERRETT ST offer parking?
No, 1007 STERRETT ST does not offer parking.
Does 1007 STERRETT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 STERRETT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 STERRETT ST have a pool?
No, 1007 STERRETT ST does not have a pool.
Does 1007 STERRETT ST have accessible units?
No, 1007 STERRETT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 STERRETT ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 STERRETT ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 STERRETT ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 STERRETT ST does not have units with air conditioning.

