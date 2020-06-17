1001 SAINT PAUL ST #2H

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Just Listed | Spacious, charming fully renovated studio that lives like a one bedroom with high ceilings and flooded with natural light in popular Mount Vernon. This unit features an open floor plan with fresh paint, new kitchen with stainless appliances and quartz counters, large updated bath with built-in storage, huge windows with multiple exposures, great closet space, and garage parking for one car. Building has sweet rooftop terrace with panoramic city views great for entertaining. Super convenient location close to major commuter routes and seconds to public transit, restaurants, shopping & chic nightlife. Virtual and FaceTime tours also available.