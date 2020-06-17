All apartments in Baltimore
1001 SAINT PAUL ST #2H

1001 Saint Paul Street · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1001 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just Listed | Spacious, charming fully renovated studio that lives like a one bedroom with high ceilings and flooded with natural light in popular Mount Vernon. This unit features an open floor plan with fresh paint, new kitchen with stainless appliances and quartz counters, large updated bath with built-in storage, huge windows with multiple exposures, great closet space, and garage parking for one car. Building has sweet rooftop terrace with panoramic city views great for entertaining. Super convenient location close to major commuter routes and seconds to public transit, restaurants, shopping & chic nightlife. Virtual and FaceTime tours also available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 SAINT PAUL ST #2H have any available units?
1001 SAINT PAUL ST #2H has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 SAINT PAUL ST #2H have?
Some of 1001 SAINT PAUL ST #2H's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 SAINT PAUL ST #2H currently offering any rent specials?
1001 SAINT PAUL ST #2H isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 SAINT PAUL ST #2H pet-friendly?
No, 1001 SAINT PAUL ST #2H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1001 SAINT PAUL ST #2H offer parking?
Yes, 1001 SAINT PAUL ST #2H does offer parking.
Does 1001 SAINT PAUL ST #2H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 SAINT PAUL ST #2H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 SAINT PAUL ST #2H have a pool?
No, 1001 SAINT PAUL ST #2H does not have a pool.
Does 1001 SAINT PAUL ST #2H have accessible units?
No, 1001 SAINT PAUL ST #2H does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 SAINT PAUL ST #2H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 SAINT PAUL ST #2H has units with dishwashers.
