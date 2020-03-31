100 Harborview Dr. #906

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge gym parking pool hot tub lobby

Available for immediate move-in! Fully furnished with underground parking spot! Please Call (702)337-3375today!



This wonderful high-rise condo is located on the water and overlooks the city! Great location, close to lots of shopping & restaurants. Tons of natural light and picturesque views. The building has concierge service 24/7 and a very upscale lobby design. Amenities include fitness center, spa center, olymipc size indoor pool and spa!



1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and boast large living room and balcony!! The master bedroom has a spacious kitchen with all appliances included! Washer and dryer in unit with walk in closet. Pets OK subject to complex guidelines