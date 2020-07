Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

What a great place to rent across from Patterson Park near Canton. Two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms make this great for anyone with lots of RENOVATIONS actively going on now prior to occupancy such as fresh paint and new vinyl plank flooring throughout, new granite counters and stainless steel appliances in kitchen and so much more! Parking pad in the rear with access to the Park for walking, jogging and dog walking. Great location and yes pets are allowed.