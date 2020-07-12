/
/
/
piety corner
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
251 Apartments for rent in Piety Corner, Waltham, MA
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
38 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1350 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
101 Lincoln St.
101 Lincoln Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
885 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
16 WINTER STREET
16 Winter Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1060 sqft
GORGEOUS! IMMACULATE! One of the BIGGER units at much desired Totten Pond Village. You won't find a BETTER, more UPDATED or BRIGHTER home here. RARELY available CORNER UNIT! Sparkling, RENOVATED, sun-filled unit a community of mainly owner-occupants.
Results within 1 mile of Piety Corner
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
13 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,340
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
41 Units Available
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,380
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,668
1298 sqft
Beautiful location near the Concord Ave. Conservation Area and Scott Road Conservation Land. Luxury community set amid lush greenery with gym and pool Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
30 Units Available
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,205
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1094 sqft
Beautiful community located on the Waltham Common, just a short walk from shopping and dining. Luxury apartments offer garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony. Community has parking, 24-hour maintenance and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
10 Units Available
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,109
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
7 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15 Lionel avenue D
15 Lionel Avenue, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
750 sqft
Lionel avenue - Property Id: 63600 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/63600 Property Id 63600 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852564)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
55 Columbus Ave # 2
55 Columbus Avenue, Waltham, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
2200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Brand New Luxury Renovation. Two floors of living space. Two Large Bedrooms, living room, pantry, kitchen and new tile bathroom on main floor. Two more large bedrooms and a third medium sized bedroom on top floor.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
157 Summer
157 Summer Street, Waltham, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2325 sqft
Spacious 3 level, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom 2325 sq foot townhouse located in Waltham. Off street parking for three cars, laundry hook ups in unit. Pets allowed. Available now! Terms: One year lease
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
23 Townsend
23 Townsend Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
2000 sqft
Move in date 8/1/20: Exceptional TWO FLOOR apartment with all utilities included. Large living room, full bathroom, eat in kitchen, large bedroom and bonus room on main floor.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
30 Lyman
30 Lyman Street, Waltham, MA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21 Cooper St
21 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1080 sqft
Waltham lux 2 bed/2 bath ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 270002 Brand new Waltham luxury 2 bed/2 bath apartment walking distance to commuter rail, shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and with easy access to public transportation and major highways.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
60 Lionel
60 Lionel Avenue, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
This is a great unit, on Lexington St of (North)Waltham, MA. A commuter's dream as it sits right between Route 128, commuter rail and bus stop at door. Walk to Shopping. Great neighborhood and great schools with shopping just at walking distance.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
1105 Lexington St.
1105 Lexington Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
866 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
600 Trapelo Road
600 Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1683 sqft
Outstanding condition townhouse with TONS of light throughout! This is a 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse style condo with modern finishes throughout. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious living-room and bedrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Cooper St
22 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
700 sqft
Brand New Waltham luxury 1 bed - Property Id: 269991 Brand new Waltham luxury 1 bed apartment walking distance to commuter rail, shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and with easy access to public transportation and major highways.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
134 Summer Street
134 Summer Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 134 Summer Street in Waltham. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
19 Jacqueline Road
19 Jacqueline Road, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
780 sqft
Available 9/1. Top floor unit with plenty of sun, new hardwood floors and kitchen with granite countertops. Heat, hot water, and gas included in the rent. Two large bedrooms and open living room/kitchen layout for entertaining.
1 of 10
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
40 Bacon St
40 Bacon Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
832 sqft
Welcome to 40 Bacon Street! This 3 floor condo is located in a 4 unit complex, close to shops on Main St and Moody St. With hardwood floors throughout, this condo consists of 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.
1 of 54
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
42 Augustus Rd.
42 Augustus Road, Waltham, MA
6 Bedrooms
$900
2100 sqft
This is a private room in a spacious single family house you could be one of 6 total roommates.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
43 Rich Street
43 Rich Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 43 Rich Street in Waltham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MALexington, MAWatertown Town, MABelmont, MAArlington, MAWinchester, MAWoburn, MA