furnished apartments
148 Furnished Apartments for rent in Waltham, MA
South Side
13 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
South Side
15 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Piety Corner
47 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1350 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,074
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,219
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Golden Triangle
16 Units Available
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,010
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
South Side
1 Unit Available
95 High St.
95 High Street, Waltham, MA
Studio
$800
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Private bedroom in 4 bedroom rental in renovated Victorian Home in the desirable Southside neighborhood of Waltham close to the Newton line. 1st, last, and security deposit paid up front. Roommates are 3 FM working professionals in their 20s.
Results within 1 mile of Waltham
Five Fields
10 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,468
1298 sqft
Beautiful location near the Concord Ave. Conservation Area and Scott Road Conservation Land. Luxury community set amid lush greenery with gym and pool Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
110 Waverley St.
110 Waverley Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1788 sqft
Renting the furnished house with great common space and layout. Cleaning service ($100 per visit), garden service provided (Fall-Spring-Summer). Host responsible for snow removal.
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
24 Perry Street
24 Perry St, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1374 sqft
Amazing renovation! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit located on the second floor of a wonderful 2 family home in Watertown. Modern updates include a gorgeous kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
13 Faxon
13 Faxon Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1800 sqft
Experience luxury living in Newton at this newer construction 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse styled apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Waltham
Coolidge Corner
32 Units Available
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,486
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,865
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
971 sqft
Smoke-free units available. Recently renovated, furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and private balcony. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and outdoor grill. Green community with gardens and dog park.
North Lexington
14 Units Available
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
North Cambridge
24 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
West Cambridge
14 Units Available
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,240
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
37 Units Available
Charles River Landing
300 2nd Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1419 sqft
Luxurious and unique, these one- and two-bedroom units offer an on-site clubhouse and pool. Many units feature gourmet kitchens, pet-friendly accommodations, ceiling fans, air conditioning, dry bars and gourmet kitchens.
Newton Highlands
18 Units Available
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,695
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,008
1346 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
North Cambridge
17 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,387
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,496
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
North Cambridge
20 Units Available
Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,700
380 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to city amenities but in a quiet area. On-site laundry and surface parking provided. Close to area parks and schools. Five blocks from Porter Square.
8 Units Available
Hamilton Highlands
757 Highland Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1026 sqft
Webster Green apartments in Needham, MA are just on the outskirts of Boston. Webster Green apartments' convenient location is near I-95 and surrounded by parks and prestigious country clubs.
Davis Square
8 Units Available
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
969 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
Cambridge Highlands
17 Units Available
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,550
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
898 sqft
Luxury apartments close to grocery stores and Alewife Red Line Station. Community has a fitness center, media room and fireplace lounge. Units have extra-large windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Neighborhood Nine
10 Units Available
Park 87
87 New St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Cambridge across from Danehy Park. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting and dishwashers. Community has a BBQ/picnic area and parking garage, and is close to public transportation.
Neighborhood Nine
1 Unit Available
52 Garden
52 Garden St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A true gem of an offering is steps to Harvard University and a short walk to the Business School It offers 1083 square feet of tasteful and elegant living space in an elevator building.
