Windsor Village at Waltham

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym playground pool internet access hot tub

Located a mere 9 miles outside Boston, Windsor Village in Waltham, MA offers the best of both worlds – suburban living with easy access to the city. Our unique townhome-style community includes a wide selection of spacious one-, two-, and three- bedroom floor plans to choose from. Our renovated apartments and townhomes include special touches with private entrances and upscale designer finishes like tiled entryways and recessed lighting. Our on-site amenities were designed with you in mind. Work out on your schedule in our 24-hour fitness center, enjoy a refreshing swim in our seasonal outdoor pool or spend an afternoon catching the sun on the expanded sundeck. Our private resident lounge provides complimentary Wi-Fi access and a coffee and tea bar for you to enjoy! Located only minutes from I-95/I-90, Route 2 and with a convenient shuttle to Alewife subway station, Windsor Village is the ideal apartment community for commuters!