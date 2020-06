Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Renovation being completed on this awesome 3 bed 1 bath only .2 miles to Porter Square! With over 1000 square feet, this apartment is a steal. All bedrooms are similar in size. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets and granite countertops. Hardwood floors being completely refinished. No utilities included in rent. Available 9/1/18 or maybe sooner. No broker fee! Call text or email Tessa to see this listing before it's gone. 617.990.7553 Blair2395