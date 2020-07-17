All apartments in Somerville
49 Dover St.
49 Dover St.

49 Dover Street · (617) 201-2032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

49 Dover Street, Somerville, MA 02144
North Cambridge

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
Large updated high first floor studio right in davis,ht hw incl hardwood floors, nice living area, full size eat in kitchen, gas stove, washer dryer in basement, nice super in building, close to redline, red oak floors, lots of windows, August 1 One person occupancy only. No Pets Allowed. Professionally Managed Building in Davis Square One beds available for 6/15 or 7/1 or 8/1 or 9/1 Studios available for 7/1 or 8/1 and 9/1 (one person occupancy only for the studios) Two beds for 9/1

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Dover St. have any available units?
49 Dover St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 49 Dover St. have?
Some of 49 Dover St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Dover St. currently offering any rent specials?
49 Dover St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Dover St. pet-friendly?
No, 49 Dover St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 49 Dover St. offer parking?
No, 49 Dover St. does not offer parking.
Does 49 Dover St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 Dover St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Dover St. have a pool?
No, 49 Dover St. does not have a pool.
Does 49 Dover St. have accessible units?
No, 49 Dover St. does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Dover St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Dover St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Dover St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Dover St. does not have units with air conditioning.
