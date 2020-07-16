All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 47 Franklin St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
47 Franklin St.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

47 Franklin St.

47 Franklin Street · (617) 505-8321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

47 Franklin Street, Somerville, MA 02145
East Somerville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Meticulously maintained 3 bed, 1 bath, in a historic building in Somerville! The kitchen has been recently renovated, with updated appliances, gas oven, and granite counter-tops! Enjoy the luxury of common laundry in the building and extra storage in the basement. Plenty of street parking available with a Somerville permit. A short distance to both Sullivan and Union Sq, as well as Assembly Row and McGrath Highway and 93. Don't miss out on this charming sunny apartment!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Franklin St. have any available units?
47 Franklin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 47 Franklin St. have?
Some of 47 Franklin St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Franklin St. currently offering any rent specials?
47 Franklin St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Franklin St. pet-friendly?
No, 47 Franklin St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 47 Franklin St. offer parking?
No, 47 Franklin St. does not offer parking.
Does 47 Franklin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Franklin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Franklin St. have a pool?
No, 47 Franklin St. does not have a pool.
Does 47 Franklin St. have accessible units?
No, 47 Franklin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Franklin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Franklin St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Franklin St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Franklin St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 47 Franklin St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Washer-DryersSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter HillDavis Square
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity