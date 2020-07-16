47 Franklin St.

Amenities

Meticulously maintained 3 bed, 1 bath, in a historic building in Somerville! The kitchen has been recently renovated, with updated appliances, gas oven, and granite counter-tops! Enjoy the luxury of common laundry in the building and extra storage in the basement. Plenty of street parking available with a Somerville permit. A short distance to both Sullivan and Union Sq, as well as Assembly Row and McGrath Highway and 93. Don't miss out on this charming sunny apartment!



Terms: One year lease