Amenities

on-site laundry some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

AVAILABLE AUGUST for 1795 - a remarkable 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment with a standard 12-month lease. NO FEE! 431-433 Broadway in Somerville is a professionally owned and managed building. Renters here enjoy free heat, and hot water. The location is good, 20-25 minute walk to the T at Davis Sq. The 89 and 101 bus lines have stops right near the building. Just a couple minute drive to Rt 93. Lots of local hot spots including Olde Magoun's Saloon! Laundry on site



Terms: One year lease