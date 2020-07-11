4 West Street

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment with 3 private parking spots in exclusive-use driveway for 9/1 lease start! And Pet Friendly! Impeccable location on a quiet residential street right in Davis Square. Two minute walk to the Davis T, Somerville bike path and restaurants and shops. 1st level unit of 2-family house in excellent shape. New granite kitchen counters and high end cabinetry. Hardwood floors throughout, super bright & sunny, kept in pristine, clean condition. Utilities are also very affordable considering landlords utilized MassSave Energy Program to make unit extremely efficient. Washer/dryer and storage in basement. Fully Deleaded! Videos of the unit are available.