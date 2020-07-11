All apartments in Somerville
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

4 West Street

4 West Street · (617) 605-1201
Location

4 West Street, Somerville, MA 02144
Davis Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment with 3 private parking spots in exclusive-use driveway for 9/1 lease start! And Pet Friendly! Impeccable location on a quiet residential street right in Davis Square. Two minute walk to the Davis T, Somerville bike path and restaurants and shops. 1st level unit of 2-family house in excellent shape. New granite kitchen counters and high end cabinetry. Hardwood floors throughout, super bright & sunny, kept in pristine, clean condition. Utilities are also very affordable considering landlords utilized MassSave Energy Program to make unit extremely efficient. Washer/dryer and storage in basement. Fully Deleaded! Videos of the unit are available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 West Street have any available units?
4 West Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 West Street have?
Some of 4 West Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 West Street currently offering any rent specials?
4 West Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 West Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 West Street is pet friendly.
Does 4 West Street offer parking?
Yes, 4 West Street offers parking.
Does 4 West Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 West Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 West Street have a pool?
No, 4 West Street does not have a pool.
Does 4 West Street have accessible units?
No, 4 West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4 West Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 West Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 West Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 West Street does not have units with air conditioning.
