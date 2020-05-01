4 Hamlet St.

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated some paid utils internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Lovingly renovated and designer furnished Victorian with original details like pocket doors and woodwork with formal dining room and bar, deck, and shared backyard with an eat-in kitchen and lofted bedroom. The bathroom was custom-designed and includes a smaller clawfoot tub and separate marble shower. Laundry is located in the basement and driveway parking can be arranged, if needed. Location is perfect for a quick walk to Union Square and the Prospect Hill monument is just up the street. Fantastic space No pets Please. Utilities included (trash, sewer, water, and up to $150 per month for gas and electricity) and WiFi!



Terms: One year lease