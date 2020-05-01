4 Hamlet St.

Amenities
Lovingly renovated and designer furnished Victorian with original details like pocket doors and woodwork with formal dining room and bar, deck, and shared backyard with an eat-in kitchen and lofted bedroom. The bathroom was custom-designed and includes a smaller clawfoot tub and separate marble shower. Laundry is located in the basement and driveway parking can be arranged, if needed. Location is perfect for a quick walk to Union Square and the Prospect Hill monument is just up the street. Fantastic space No pets Please. Utilities included (trash, sewer, water, and up to $150 per month for gas and electricity) and WiFi!
Terms: One year lease