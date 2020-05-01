All apartments in Somerville
4 Hamlet St.
4 Hamlet St.

4 Hamlet Street · (617) 992-0986
Location

4 Hamlet Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Prospect Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1469 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Lovingly renovated and designer furnished Victorian with original details like pocket doors and woodwork with formal dining room and bar, deck, and shared backyard with an eat-in kitchen and lofted bedroom. The bathroom was custom-designed and includes a smaller clawfoot tub and separate marble shower. Laundry is located in the basement and driveway parking can be arranged, if needed. Location is perfect for a quick walk to Union Square and the Prospect Hill monument is just up the street. Fantastic space No pets Please. Utilities included (trash, sewer, water, and up to $150 per month for gas and electricity) and WiFi!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Hamlet St. have any available units?
4 Hamlet St. has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Hamlet St. have?
Some of 4 Hamlet St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Hamlet St. currently offering any rent specials?
4 Hamlet St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Hamlet St. pet-friendly?
No, 4 Hamlet St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 4 Hamlet St. offer parking?
Yes, 4 Hamlet St. does offer parking.
Does 4 Hamlet St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Hamlet St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Hamlet St. have a pool?
No, 4 Hamlet St. does not have a pool.
Does 4 Hamlet St. have accessible units?
No, 4 Hamlet St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Hamlet St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Hamlet St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Hamlet St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Hamlet St. does not have units with air conditioning.
