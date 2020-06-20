All apartments in Somerville
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM

377 Washington

377 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

377 Washington Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious Sunny apartment 3.5 -4 BR Deck off ktchen 3 full size BR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 377 Washington have any available units?
377 Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
Is 377 Washington currently offering any rent specials?
377 Washington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 377 Washington pet-friendly?
No, 377 Washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 377 Washington offer parking?
No, 377 Washington does not offer parking.
Does 377 Washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 377 Washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 377 Washington have a pool?
No, 377 Washington does not have a pool.
Does 377 Washington have accessible units?
No, 377 Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 377 Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 377 Washington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 377 Washington have units with air conditioning?
No, 377 Washington does not have units with air conditioning.
