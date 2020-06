Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated refrigerator

Conveniently located garden level sunny two bedroom with updated kitchen and stunning Bamboo hardwood floors! Near Porter and Davis Square, the Red Line and close to Union and Inman Square. Hot water is included in the rent along with one off street parking space. Coin operated laundry in the basement. Professionally managed and PET FRIENDLY building. A must see indeed!



Terms: One year lease