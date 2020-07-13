25 Stone Ave 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Rare Find in Union Square - 3 Beds, Parking Incl - Property Id: 306225



An underpriced gem in Union Square in Somerville. This apartment spans the entire first floor of a home, and includes a private deck off the back, large bay windows, and an eat-in kitchen. Located very conveniently in Union Square with easy access to Kendall / Central squares, bars, restaurants, and Bow Street Market. Laundry in the basement, and parking for one car off-street included! A rare find in a very convenient location. Available 7/1 - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today! Virtual tour available upon request.

No Pets Allowed



