All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 25 Stone Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
25 Stone Ave 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

25 Stone Ave 1

25 Stone Ave · (207) 356-1327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

25 Stone Ave, Somerville, MA 02143
Prospect Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Rare Find in Union Square - 3 Beds, Parking Incl - Property Id: 306225

An underpriced gem in Union Square in Somerville. This apartment spans the entire first floor of a home, and includes a private deck off the back, large bay windows, and an eat-in kitchen. Located very conveniently in Union Square with easy access to Kendall / Central squares, bars, restaurants, and Bow Street Market. Laundry in the basement, and parking for one car off-street included! A rare find in a very convenient location. Available 7/1 - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today! Virtual tour available upon request.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/25-stone-ave-somerville-ma-unit-1/306225
Property Id 306225

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5959773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Stone Ave 1 have any available units?
25 Stone Ave 1 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Stone Ave 1 have?
Some of 25 Stone Ave 1's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Stone Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
25 Stone Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Stone Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 25 Stone Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 25 Stone Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 25 Stone Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 25 Stone Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Stone Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Stone Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 25 Stone Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 25 Stone Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 25 Stone Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Stone Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Stone Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Stone Ave 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Stone Ave 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 25 Stone Ave 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Washer-DryersSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter HillDavis Square
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity