24 Harold St.
24 Harold St.

24 Harold Street · (617) 992-0978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 Harold Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
4BR / 1.5Ba available sep 1 apartment laundry in bldg street parking Beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom 2 baths apartment in a super location on Cambridge line- a block from popular Inman Square, short Walk to Harvard, 15-20 minutes walk to Central or Porter Square, MIT, or take a bus across the street. Whole Foods supermarket is at the end of the street, Walgreens across the street. High ceilings, wood floors, modern eat-in kitchen with granite counters, ceramic tile backsplash, updated appliances and access to an oversized individual deck, nice yard with patio. Both full and half baths have been just redone with modern glass door vanity cabinets, oversized shower cabins, new plumbing fixtures. New fancy front building door, new coin operated laundry in the walk out basement with designated storage for every apartment, bicycle storage. Available for 09/01/2018-08/31/2019. Home has new front Doors. Looks Sharp. Behind Whole Foods! Great Beacon St. / Inman Square Location! "Walk in Basement" you can walk bikes down for storage. Washer/Dryer in Basement.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Harold St. have any available units?
24 Harold St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 24 Harold St. have?
Some of 24 Harold St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Harold St. currently offering any rent specials?
24 Harold St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Harold St. pet-friendly?
No, 24 Harold St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 24 Harold St. offer parking?
No, 24 Harold St. does not offer parking.
Does 24 Harold St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Harold St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Harold St. have a pool?
No, 24 Harold St. does not have a pool.
Does 24 Harold St. have accessible units?
No, 24 Harold St. does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Harold St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Harold St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Harold St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Harold St. does not have units with air conditioning.
