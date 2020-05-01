20 Sterling St

Amenities

High end 4 bed 2 bath condo available July 1st. The condo consists of the second and third floor of a two family house. The third floor has the master suite with a sun filled bedroom, master bath, closets with custom built ins, and in suite laundry. There is also a second smaller bedroom on the third floor. The second floor has two generously sized bedrooms and a full bath. The kitchen has granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and opens up to the back deck with great sunset views. An open concept living room and dining room completes the second floor along with a sun porch and entry way with ample closet space for all the boots and coats. There is a drive way that provides off street parking for 3-4 cars and a big fenced in backyard, which is very unique for this area. This type of quality condo does not come up for rent very often, a must see for anyone looking to live in the Tufts/Teele sq area.