Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

20 Sterling St

20 Sterling Street · (857) 269-3331
Location

20 Sterling Street, Somerville, MA 02144
West Somerville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit #2 · Avail. Jul 1

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
High end 4 bed 2 bath condo available July 1st. The condo consists of the second and third floor of a two family house. The third floor has the master suite with a sun filled bedroom, master bath, closets with custom built ins, and in suite laundry. There is also a second smaller bedroom on the third floor. The second floor has two generously sized bedrooms and a full bath. The kitchen has granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and opens up to the back deck with great sunset views. An open concept living room and dining room completes the second floor along with a sun porch and entry way with ample closet space for all the boots and coats. There is a drive way that provides off street parking for 3-4 cars and a big fenced in backyard, which is very unique for this area. This type of quality condo does not come up for rent very often, a must see for anyone looking to live in the Tufts/Teele sq area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Sterling St have any available units?
20 Sterling St has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Sterling St have?
Some of 20 Sterling St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Sterling St currently offering any rent specials?
20 Sterling St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Sterling St pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Sterling St is pet friendly.
Does 20 Sterling St offer parking?
Yes, 20 Sterling St does offer parking.
Does 20 Sterling St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Sterling St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Sterling St have a pool?
No, 20 Sterling St does not have a pool.
Does 20 Sterling St have accessible units?
No, 20 Sterling St does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Sterling St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Sterling St has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Sterling St have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Sterling St does not have units with air conditioning.
