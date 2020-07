Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious top floor three bedroom with a newly renovated Eat-In Kitchen and three large bedrooms, available September 1st! This beautiful unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, LAUNDRY IN THE UNIT and a private back porch. This location is a short walk to the Red line in both Harvard and Porter Square and for further information and showings call Heidi at 617-699-4568!



Terms: One year lease