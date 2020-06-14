11 Bigelow St.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel range

All new Reno! 4 Bed 2 Bath in Union Square right across from the Monument. Views of the Boston Skyline! This apartment really feels like a home with direct entrance into your unit through a Large entryway that can be a bonus room, storage/mudroom or office. Spacious open Kitchen/Living room. Fully equipped kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Stove, Dishwasher/Disposal. Large bedrooms, lots of windows and light, direct access to outdoor patio, dedicated storage in the basement, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, easy street parking with permit.



Terms: One year lease