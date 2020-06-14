All apartments in Somerville
11 Bigelow St.

11 Bigelow St · (401) 595-4989
Location

11 Bigelow St, Somerville, MA 02143
Prospect Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
All new Reno! 4 Bed 2 Bath in Union Square right across from the Monument. Views of the Boston Skyline! This apartment really feels like a home with direct entrance into your unit through a Large entryway that can be a bonus room, storage/mudroom or office. Spacious open Kitchen/Living room. Fully equipped kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Stove, Dishwasher/Disposal. Large bedrooms, lots of windows and light, direct access to outdoor patio, dedicated storage in the basement, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, easy street parking with permit.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Bigelow St. have any available units?
11 Bigelow St. has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Bigelow St. have?
Some of 11 Bigelow St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Bigelow St. currently offering any rent specials?
11 Bigelow St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Bigelow St. pet-friendly?
No, 11 Bigelow St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 11 Bigelow St. offer parking?
No, 11 Bigelow St. does not offer parking.
Does 11 Bigelow St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Bigelow St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Bigelow St. have a pool?
No, 11 Bigelow St. does not have a pool.
Does 11 Bigelow St. have accessible units?
No, 11 Bigelow St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Bigelow St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Bigelow St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Bigelow St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Bigelow St. does not have units with air conditioning.
