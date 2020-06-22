561 Willard St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/01/20 Great 2 Bd/1 Bath Single Family Home, Pets Welcome - Property Id: 300261



Single family home

$2,375.00 a month

2 Bedroom / 1 Bath

Washer and dryer in basement

Available August 1st

Pet friendly

Tenant pays gas and electric

Water and sewer included

Landlord will take care of the lawn

Minutes to the highway



Move in cost: First month, Last month, Security $1,200 and half month fee

Strong credit and income required



Enjoy the tranquility in the great back yard. Feel free to plant your garden and make it your home.



Call ACB Realty, 781-356-2552

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300261

Property Id 300261



(RLNE5853563)