561 Willard St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

561 Willard St

561 Willard Street · (781) 356-2552
Location

561 Willard Street, Quincy, MA 02169
Blue Hills Reservation

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2375 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 Great 2 Bd/1 Bath Single Family Home, Pets Welcome - Property Id: 300261

Single family home
$2,375.00 a month
2 Bedroom / 1 Bath
Washer and dryer in basement
Available August 1st
Pet friendly
Tenant pays gas and electric
Water and sewer included
Landlord will take care of the lawn
Minutes to the highway

Move in cost: First month, Last month, Security $1,200 and half month fee
Strong credit and income required

Enjoy the tranquility in the great back yard. Feel free to plant your garden and make it your home.

Call ACB Realty, 781-356-2552
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300261
Property Id 300261

(RLNE5853563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 Willard St have any available units?
561 Willard St has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
Is 561 Willard St currently offering any rent specials?
561 Willard St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 Willard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 561 Willard St is pet friendly.
Does 561 Willard St offer parking?
No, 561 Willard St does not offer parking.
Does 561 Willard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 561 Willard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 Willard St have a pool?
No, 561 Willard St does not have a pool.
Does 561 Willard St have accessible units?
No, 561 Willard St does not have accessible units.
Does 561 Willard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 561 Willard St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 561 Willard St have units with air conditioning?
No, 561 Willard St does not have units with air conditioning.
