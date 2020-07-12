/
blue hills reservation
229 Apartments for rent in Blue Hills Reservation, Quincy, MA
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,341
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
559 Willard St
559 Willard Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Available 08/01/20 1 BED GREAT LOCATION - HEAT INCLUDED - Property Id: 310902 Bright and sunny one bedroom, Beautiful granite counters in fully applianced kitchen, hardwood and ceramic tile floors.
445 Willard St.
445 Willard Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1208 sqft
Community Amenities Private Garage Available Fitness Center Storage Available Elevator Building Online Work Orders Online Payment Professionally Managed by Gebsco Proud Affiliate of the NAA Security Deposit Alternative Available Apartment Amenities
561 Willard St
561 Willard Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
Available 08/01/20 Great 2 Bd/1 Bath Single Family Home, Pets Welcome - Property Id: 300261 Single family home $2,375.
139 west St
139 West Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 05/15/20 2 bedroom - Property Id: 275629 2 Bedroom Eat in kitchen Living room Hardwood floors Coin op in building Near Train station Heat @hot water included Parking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1102 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Adams National Historic Park and Nickerson Beach presents amenities such as hardwood floors, covered parking and a fully equipped fitness center.
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,890
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1144 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
Elevation - Apartments at Crown Colony
7 Crown Drive, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,810
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1123 sqft
Located near a 175-acre park with a saltwater pool, tennis court and ice skating pond. Includes yoga center with classes, pool table and walking trails. Apartments feature modern kitchens and updated appliances.
319 Granite St
319 Granite Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Newly renovated 2 or 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom with 2 off-street driveway parking spaces included for rent! 2nd floor sunny and spacious living room and dining room combo.
65 Elmwood Park 1st
65 Elmwood Park, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
No Broker Fee! Large 1 Bed / 1 Bath w/heat - Property Id: 225221 Great residential neighborhood. Large one bedroom with a lovely open concept, plush warm carpeting and a large private balcony on the 3rd floor and laminate flooring on the 1st floor.
290 Copeland
290 Copeland Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1372 sqft
AVAILABLE Now, 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 204874 Non-smokers preferred Indoor cat may be okay, no dogs please $2600 per month Single family home 3 bedrooms 1.
1 Cityview Ln.
1 Cityview Lane, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1214 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1: One of the larger corner unit floor plans (1214 sq ft) located in The Excelsior luxury condo building.
162 Copeland St
162 Copeland Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Spacious, 4 bedrooms, and a one full bathroom. Beautiful renovated apartment.
89 Elmwood Park
89 Elmwood Park, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Broker Fee! 1 Bed with Heat, Balcony, Parking - Property Id: 264032 Thank you for your interest in the property located on Elmwood Park with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.
38 Cedar Terrace
38 Cedar Terrace Street, Milton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2092 sqft
A Side entrance colonial with a bright & sunny living room, dining room, office/den, Eat-in kitchen w/ gas stove, dishwasher, new appliances, washer/dryer, gas fireplace. Finished basement.
19 Nelson St
19 Nelson Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
600 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Quincy center. Walking distance to Red line T station. Nice apartment with hardwood floor. Gas heating and gas cooking. one assigned parking. Close to highway, star-market and all shopping.
295 Willard Street #1
295 Willard St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious 2 Bed/1 Bath, available now.. - Property Id: 230936 Available now...This 2 bedroom,1 bathroom unit is a showstopper.
23 Branch St
23 Branch Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Good Size 1 Bedroom w/Heat, HW & Laundry on site - Property Id: 162945 Branch Street Please be sure you meet the move in requirements Available 8/1 Move in costs= First, Security & ½ Month Broker Fee.
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,500
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
923 sqft
Just two blocks from the center of Mattapan Square and its many restaurants and shops. Air conditioned apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and private balconies. Online rent payments and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
West of Chestnut
21 Chestnut St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,924
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,064
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
1037 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Quincy Center has easy access to Route 3A, Burgin Pkwy and McGrath Hwy. Amenities include a gym, dog park, bike storage and courtyard. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors and private laundry.
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,272
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1112 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
