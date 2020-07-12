498 Apartments for rent in Montclair, Quincy, MA

/
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
17 Units Available
The Point North Quincy
95 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,666
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,866
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
916 sqft
Located near the Neponset River and dining and shopping options, this community also boasts easy access to most of Massachusetts thanks to the North Quincy station. Units include balcony, hardwood flooring and walk in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
102 Holmes St.
102 Holmes Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1088 sqft
Amazing one bedroom loft-style penthouse at Granite Lofts Condominiums! Spacious and modern with open layout of 1,088 sqft living complete with high 14' exposed wood-beamed ceilings with grand windows plenty natural light! Energy-efficient cellular
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
66 Safford St.
66 Safford Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
66 Safford Street, #8 Available Now 1 bedroom with Den An amazing location! Lovely apartment, hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, lots of great windows for natural lighting. On-site laundry. On-street parking.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
100 W Squantum
100 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
***Location, Location, Location*** Beautiful one bedroom unit at The Montclair in Quincy. Within 3 mins walk from North Quincy T Station. Aside from the Red line T Station, the bus line runs right along the street providing easy access.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
115 W Squantum
115 West Squantum Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very sunny and bright 5th floor condominium available to rent. very convenient location. Minutes to North Quincy Red Line Station and Short drive to Boston. Spacious bedroom and a small office den. One assigned parking.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
38 Cedar Terrace
38 Cedar Terrace Street, Milton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2092 sqft
A Side entrance colonial with a bright & sunny living room, dining room, office/den, Eat-in kitchen w/ gas stove, dishwasher, new appliances, washer/dryer, gas fireplace. Finished basement.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
120 Holmes St
120 Holmes Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1045 sqft
2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms unit in North Quincy has a modern style with high ceilings and large windows that bring in an abundance of natural light, automatic blinds, sliding industrial door for the second bedroom and a bike rack.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Quincy Commons
1 Canton Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,891
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,946
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Quincy location next to the North Quincy MBTA Red Line station. Close to beautiful Quincy Shore Drive restaurants and shops. Peaceful community with lush courtyard and landscaping. Heat and hot water included.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
34 Units Available
Neponset Landing
2 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom riverside apartment homes situated in an inviting community boasting spectacular views of Quincy Bay and the surrounds. Unique floor plans feature Berber carpets and granite countertops. Online rent payment available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
1 Unit Available
Metro Marina Bay
7 Seaport Dr, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,991
1142 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens and private patios with views of the Boston skyline and Marina Bay. Complementary shuttle to nearby rail line and rental vehicles available on-site. Within walking distance to the Marina boardwalk.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
41-43 Port Norfolk St. #1R
41-43 Port Norfolk Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1492 sqft
41-43 Port Norfolk St. #1R Available 09/01/20 **2 BED 1.5 BATH IS HUGE**PARKING INCL, LAUNDRY IN UNIT, AVAIL SEPT 1ST, A/C** - This gorgeous bi level condo is for rent in the Port Norfolk part of Dorchester.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7 Blackwell St.
7 Blackwell Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
127 Milton St.
127 Milton Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Electricity Included in Rent Fee!! This Lower Mills 3 Bedroom 1 Bath on the Second Floor of a Well-Maintained Two-Family Residence, Seeks Quiet and Respectable Tenants with Good Credit and References.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
165 Quincy Shore Dr.
165 Quincy Shore Drive, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1170 sqft
Gorgeous condo for rent in the Hamilton Bay complex! H/HW and central A/C Included! This beautiful 4th floor condo features 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! It offers wonderful Boston skyline views, cherry hardwood flooring in living room,
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
559 Ashmont St.
559 Ashmont Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
1 Bed w/ parking!! Just steps away from the Ashmont T. Spacious master bedroom, one bath, ample closet space, separate living area is filled w/ natural sunlight. Walking distance to great restaurants, bars, parks, and public transportation.
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
106 Richmond Street
106 Richmond Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
1000 sqft
Incredible Luxury Loft with 20ft Ceilings! - 1000sq/ft! - No Similar Units in this Area - Huge Windows with Amazing Sunlight - Hardwood Floors Throughout - Spacious Open Living Area - Huge Bedroom with Walk-in Closet - Laundry - Central A/c - Luxury
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
65 Elmwood Park 1st
65 Elmwood Park, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
No Broker Fee! Large 1 Bed / 1 Bath w/heat - Property Id: 225221 Great residential neighborhood. Large one bedroom with a lovely open concept, plush warm carpeting and a large private balcony on the 3rd floor and laminate flooring on the 1st floor.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Metro Marina Bay
7 Seaport Drive, Quincy, MA
Studio
$2,450
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Elegant Clubhouse Outdoor Areas with Fireplaces and Firepits* 24-Hour Business Center with computer and internet access, copying, printing and faxing capabilities.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Adams Village
1 Canton Road, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom: Available NOW Studios and 2 beds also available 15 Month Lease only $500 security, $50 Key and First month's rent Heat, hot water, gas, and parking are all included with rent.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
14 Russell St.
14 Russell Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
19 Saranac Streer
19 Saranac Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
ADAMS VILLAGE, GREAT LOCATION LARGE FRESHLY PAINTED AND BEAUTIFUL REFINISHED HARD WOOD FLOORS GREAT NEIGHHOOD
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
160 Atlantic Street #3
160 Atlantic Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Unit #3 Available 09/01/20 1 Bed/1 Bath plus utilities, Available 9/1/2020 - Property Id: 302902 Hello, Thank you for your interest in the property located in North Quincy on Atlantic Street.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
217 Neponset Ave
217 Neponset Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
705 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in a very convenient location in Dorchester. This is a quiet building with laundry in the building. Plenty of street parking, but within walking distance to so much.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
136 Wrentham
136 Wrentham Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Amazing price for this bright and sunny unit that features a full bath, kitchen, living room and shared porch off the back.
