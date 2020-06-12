318 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Quincy, MA

Apartment List
1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 09:48pm
$
Blue Hills Reservation
9 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,526
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
$
South Quincy
12 Units Available
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,149
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
290 Copeland
290 Copeland Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1372 sqft
AVAILABLE Now, 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 204874 Non-smokers preferred Indoor cat may be okay, no dogs please $2600 per month Single family home 3 bedrooms 1.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Houghes Neck
1 Unit Available
226 Rock Island Rd
226 Rock Island Road, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2000 sqft
226 Rock Island Rd Available 09/01/20 Quincy, MA 2000sf Direct Ocean Front, Furnished 3/2 $3375 plus utilities - Experience New England, especially Boston, Cape Cod and the City of Presidents from 226 Rock Island Road, Quincy, Massachusetts.

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Quincy Point
1 Unit Available
26 Dysart St.
26 Dysart Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment unit located near the heart of Quincy Center. 3 tandem included parking. Water included in rent. Includes master bathroom and. Lots of sunlight and hardwood floors.

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Quincy Center
1 Unit Available
43 Merrymount Rd.
43 Merrymount Road, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1241 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/1.5 bath townhouse in Quincy Center overlooking Butler Pond.

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Wollaston
1 Unit Available
106 Brook St.
106 Brook Street, Quincy, MA
This bi level unit is blocks away from Wollaston T Stop (Red Line). It offers a large, open flow living room, dinning room, updated kitchen and a beautiful, bright sun room.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Wollaston
1 Unit Available
279 Farrington St
279 Farrington Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
***Location, Location, Location*** Very attractive Townhouse corner side 3 Bedroom unit colonial with lots of light and charm. Great for commuting to Boston, walking distance to Transportation and all nearby amenities (restaurants and shopping).

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Quincy Point
1 Unit Available
14 Abbey Rd
14 Abbey Road, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom Duplex ,Updated ,Eat in kitchen . Hardwood flooring throughout,Laundry in unit .Walk to Quincy CTR .On Bus Line

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Quincy Center
1 Unit Available
242 Presidents lane
242 Presidents Lane, Quincy, MA
Spacious 4 bedrooms 1.5 bath apartment on the 1st floor unit at the convenience location. 5 minutes walking distance to Quincy center T station and surrounding by all shops and restaurants.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
West Quincy
1 Unit Available
142 PINE
142 Pine Street, Quincy, MA
One of a kind home in a top location! A stunning entry foyer welcomes you into this bright and very spacious home~ 3 floors of living space offering an open floor plan on the first with high ceilings, living room, dining room, great kitchen with

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Wollaston
1 Unit Available
60 Bromfield Street 2
60 Bromfield Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed / 2 Bath, Available 9/1 - Property Id: 275840 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath 2nd Floor of a two family Newly redone.

Last updated June 12 at 09:49pm
Blue Hills Reservation
1 Unit Available
333 Ricciuti Drive
333 Ricciuti Drive, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,286
1496 sqft
333 Ricciuti Drive Apt #2234, Quincy, MA 02169 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. Pets: allowed.

Last updated June 12 at 09:49pm
Marina Bay
1 Unit Available
36 Whaler Lane
36 Whaler Lane, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1900 sqft
36 Whaler Lane Apt #97, Quincy, MA 02171 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 04/28/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Columbia Point
57 Units Available
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,812
1339 sqft
Apartment complex right by the University of Massachusetts Boston with pool and gym. Joe Moakley Park is a few minutes away, as is the train station for easy access to South and Downtown Boston.

Last updated June 12 at 09:49pm
Milton Hill
1 Unit Available
47 Bradford Road
47 Bradford Road, Milton, MA
47 Bradford Road, Milton, MA 02186 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful, rare offering in Milton.

Last updated September 28 at 11:07am
Columbia Point
1 Unit Available
10 Wave Ave 1
10 Wave Ave, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
NO FEE - Over the Bridge 3 Bed 1 Bath - Renovated - Property Id: 153411 NO FEE - 3 Bed 1 Bath - Renovated Kitchen - Student OK - 1 Parking Space Included - Washer/Dryer in Unit Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.
1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:48pm
South Braintree
8 Units Available
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Chinatown - Leather District
56 Units Available
Radian
120 Kingston St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,893
1471 sqft
Modern high-rise living near Downtown Crossing and Chinatown. New apartments are bright and feature modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with garage, gym and conference room. Green community.
1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
D Street - West Broadway
28 Units Available
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,685
1349 sqft
Located in the Seaport District and only minutes away from historic monuments, this community is packed with amenities like garage parking, 24-hour gym and concierge. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
South End
145 Units Available
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,999
1460 sqft
Never-lived-in apartment community featuring a sky deck, a resort-style pool, a dog park and an on-site CVS pharmacy. Interiors boast chef's kitchens, keyless entry, in-unit laundry and California closets. Near South End's "Restaurant Row."
1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
D Street - West Broadway
80 Units Available
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$8,898
1613 sqft
Rising 21 stories above the Boston Seaport, 100 Pier 4 is the must-have address near downtown.
1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Back Bay
43 Units Available
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,907
1356 sqft
A luxury community in trendy Back Bay. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, intimate courtyard gardens and elegant lobby amenities. Apartments feature satin wood flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and a high-end kitchen.
1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 09:48pm
$
Chinatown - Leather District
34 Units Available
660 Washington
660 Washington St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,773
1540 sqft
Recently renovated residences with walnut flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a gym, indoor pool and massage room on site. Close to Orange and Green T-stops and I-90. Right near Boston Common.

June 2020 Quincy Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Quincy Rent Report. Quincy rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Quincy rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Quincy rents decline sharply over the past month

Quincy rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Quincy stand at $1,544 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,915 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Quincy's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Boston Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Quincy, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Brockton has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Quincy

    As rents have increased slightly in Quincy, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Quincy is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Quincy's median two-bedroom rent of $1,915 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Quincy.
    • While Quincy's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Quincy than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Quincy is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,710
    $2,120
    -0.3%
    -0.4%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Cambridge
    $1,850
    $2,300
    -0.9%
    0.2%
    Brockton
    $1,230
    $1,530
    0.8%
    -1.5%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Newton
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    1%
    Somerville
    $1,780
    $2,210
    0
    3.9%
    Framingham
    $1,580
    $1,960
    -0.4%
    3.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,160
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    -0.3%
    4.5%
    Brookline
    $2,190
    $2,720
    0.3%
    2.7%
    Medford
    $1,700
    $2,100
    -0.3%
    -3%
    Revere
    $1,350
    $1,670
    -1.1%
    -3.2%
    Peabody
    $1,570
    $1,950
    0.1%
    3.8%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    2.1%
    Beverly
    $1,370
    $1,700
    0
    2.6%
    Marlborough
    $1,310
    $1,650
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    -0.8%
    -1.6%
    Chelsea
    $1,660
    $2,060
    -0.8%
    2.5%
    Melrose
    $1,390
    $1,720
    -0.7%
    -5.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

