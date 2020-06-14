Apartment List
562 Apartments for rent in Quincy, MA with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
North Quincy
9 Units Available
Quincy Commons
1 Canton Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,615
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,904
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
790 sqft
Great Quincy location next to the North Quincy MBTA Red Line station. Close to beautiful Quincy Shore Drive restaurants and shops. Peaceful community with lush courtyard and landscaping. Heat and hot water included.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Quincy Center
14 Units Available
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,440
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1130 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
South Quincy
11 Units Available
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1102 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Adams National Historic Park and Nickerson Beach presents amenities such as hardwood floors, covered parking and a fully equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
$
South Quincy
12 Units Available
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,149
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Marina Bay
16 Units Available
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
$2,506
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,524
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
1164 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in these brand new waterfront apartments at Squantum Point Park. Luxury apartment features include walk-in closets and granite counters. Enjoy the community yoga, game room and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Quincy Center
9 Units Available
West of Chestnut
21 Chestnut St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$2,005
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,873
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,079
1037 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Quincy Center has easy access to Route 3A, Burgin Pkwy and McGrath Hwy. Amenities include a gym, dog park, bike storage and courtyard. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors and private laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Marina Bay
43 Units Available
Neponset Landing
2 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1158 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom riverside apartment homes situated in an inviting community boasting spectacular views of Quincy Bay and the surrounds. Unique floor plans feature Berber carpets and granite countertops. Online rent payment available.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Quincy Center
1 Unit Available
112 Greenleaf Street #3
112 Greenleaf Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Unit #3 Available 07/01/20 1 Bed / 1 Bath with Heat & HW, available July 1st - Property Id: 294589 Thank you for your interest in the property located on Greenleaf Street in Quincy w/ July 1st move-in date.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Marina Bay
1 Unit Available
232 Quincy Shore Dr A
232 Quincy Shore Drive, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Nice 2 Bed Townhouse Apartment on Quincy Shore Dr - Property Id: 290329 232a Quincy Shore Drive, QUINCY $1,900 a month 2 Bedroom Townhouse 1 Full Bathroom Hardwood Flooring Laundry in basement Street Parking Tenants are responsible for gas

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Quincy Center
1 Unit Available
290 Whitwell St 1
290 Whitwell St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious 2 Bed/1 Bath - Property Id: 255684 First Floor Available Now! Spacious 2 Bed / 1 Bath $2200.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
293 Willard Street 9
293 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1 Bed w/Heat & HW, avail Now..Cat ok, on 2nd fl - Property Id: 209403 Thank you for your interest in the property located on Willard Street with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
332 Copeland Street 6
332 Copeland St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
1 Bd (Basement Unit) w/Ht, Hw & Ckg. Gas..Cat ok - Property Id: 209442 Thank you for your interest in the property located on 332 Copeland St in Quincy with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below..

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Quincy Center
1 Unit Available
52 Curtis St # 2
52 Curtis Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1 Bed / 1 Bath includes heat and hot water - Property Id: 208108 1 Bedroom 1 Bath 2nd Floor unit Available now 1,700 a month includes heat and hot water Hardwood Floors Coin Op Laundry Storage Off Street Parking Move in costs= First month, full

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Quincy Center
1 Unit Available
21 Bedford
21 Bedford Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Check out this lovely 2 bedroom apartment for rent 7/1 on highly desirable hospital hill. This unit is located a 7 minute walk from the Quincy Center T station, restaurants, shopping and all that Quincy has to offer.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Blue Hills Reservation
1 Unit Available
445 Willard St.
445 Willard Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1208 sqft
Community Amenities Private Garage Available Fitness Center Storage Available Elevator Building Online Work Orders Online Payment Professionally Managed by Gebsco Proud Affiliate of the NAA Security Deposit Alternative Available Apartment Amenities

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Montclair
1 Unit Available
66 Safford St.
66 Safford Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
66 Safford Street, #8 Available Now 1 bedroom with Den An amazing location! Lovely apartment, hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, lots of great windows for natural lighting. On-site laundry. On-street parking.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Quincy Point
1 Unit Available
26 Dysart St.
26 Dysart Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment unit located near the heart of Quincy Center. 3 tandem included parking. Water included in rent. Includes master bathroom and. Lots of sunlight and hardwood floors.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Quincy Center
1 Unit Available
43 Merrymount Rd.
43 Merrymount Road, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1241 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/1.5 bath townhouse in Quincy Center overlooking Butler Pond.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Montclair
1 Unit Available
102 Holmes St.
102 Holmes Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1088 sqft
Amazing one bedroom loft-style penthouse at Granite Lofts Condominiums! Spacious and modern with open layout of 1,088 sqft living complete with high 14' exposed wood-beamed ceilings with grand windows plenty natural light! Energy-efficient cellular

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Wollaston
1 Unit Available
106 Brook St.
106 Brook Street, Quincy, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1600 sqft
This bi level unit is blocks away from Wollaston T Stop (Red Line). It offers a large, open flow living room, dinning room, updated kitchen and a beautiful, bright sun room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
19 Nelson St
19 Nelson Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
600 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Quincy center. Walking distance to Red line T station. Nice apartment with hardwood floor. Gas heating and gas cooking. one assigned parking. Close to highway, star-market and all shopping.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
28 Alton Road
28 Alton Road, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
9999 sqft
Minutes to Quincy Center! Two bedroom, one bathroom Quincy apartment in meticulously kept two family home. Unit boasts gleaming hardwood floors throughout, fully applianced kitchen, in unit laundry, and central air. Extra storage in the basement.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Quincy Point
1 Unit Available
14 Abbey Rd
14 Abbey Road, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom Duplex ,Updated ,Eat in kitchen . Hardwood flooring throughout,Laundry in unit .Walk to Quincy CTR .On Bus Line
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Quincy, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Quincy renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

