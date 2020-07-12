840 Apartments for rent in Marina Bay, Quincy, MA
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
12 Units Available
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,859
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,947
1164 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in these brand new waterfront apartments at Squantum Point Park. Luxury apartment features include walk-in closets and granite counters. Enjoy the community yoga, game room and fire pit.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
34 Units Available
Neponset Landing
2 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom riverside apartment homes situated in an inviting community boasting spectacular views of Quincy Bay and the surrounds. Unique floor plans feature Berber carpets and granite countertops. Online rent payment available.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
1 Unit Available
Metro Marina Bay
7 Seaport Dr, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,991
1142 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens and private patios with views of the Boston skyline and Marina Bay. Complementary shuttle to nearby rail line and rental vehicles available on-site. Within walking distance to the Marina boardwalk.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Metro Marina Bay
7 Seaport Drive, Quincy, MA
Studio
$2,450
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Elegant Clubhouse Outdoor Areas with Fireplaces and Firepits* 24-Hour Business Center with computer and internet access, copying, printing and faxing capabilities.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
10 Seaport Dr
10 Seaport Drive, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All the conveniences of modern living at the Atlantic At Marina Bay. 5th floor one bedroom apartment with great views.
Results within 1 mile of Marina Bay
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Quincy Commons
1 Canton Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,891
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,946
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Quincy location next to the North Quincy MBTA Red Line station. Close to beautiful Quincy Shore Drive restaurants and shops. Peaceful community with lush courtyard and landscaping. Heat and hot water included.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
17 Units Available
The Point North Quincy
95 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,666
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,866
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
916 sqft
Located near the Neponset River and dining and shopping options, this community also boasts easy access to most of Massachusetts thanks to the North Quincy station. Units include balcony, hardwood flooring and walk in closets.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
41-43 Port Norfolk St. #1R
41-43 Port Norfolk Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1492 sqft
41-43 Port Norfolk St. #1R Available 09/01/20 **2 BED 1.5 BATH IS HUGE**PARKING INCL, LAUNDRY IN UNIT, AVAIL SEPT 1ST, A/C** - This gorgeous bi level condo is for rent in the Port Norfolk part of Dorchester.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7 Blackwell St.
7 Blackwell Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
102 Holmes St.
102 Holmes Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1088 sqft
Amazing one bedroom loft-style penthouse at Granite Lofts Condominiums! Spacious and modern with open layout of 1,088 sqft living complete with high 14' exposed wood-beamed ceilings with grand windows plenty natural light! Energy-efficient cellular
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
559 Ashmont St.
559 Ashmont Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
1 Bed w/ parking!! Just steps away from the Ashmont T. Spacious master bedroom, one bath, ample closet space, separate living area is filled w/ natural sunlight. Walking distance to great restaurants, bars, parks, and public transportation.
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
66 Safford St.
66 Safford Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
66 Safford Street, #8 Available Now 1 bedroom with Den An amazing location! Lovely apartment, hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, lots of great windows for natural lighting. On-site laundry. On-street parking.
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Adams Village
1 Canton Road, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom: Available NOW Studios and 2 beds also available 15 Month Lease only $500 security, $50 Key and First month's rent Heat, hot water, gas, and parking are all included with rent.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
14 Russell St.
14 Russell Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
160 Atlantic Street #3
160 Atlantic Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Unit #3 Available 09/01/20 1 Bed/1 Bath plus utilities, Available 9/1/2020 - Property Id: 302902 Hello, Thank you for your interest in the property located in North Quincy on Atlantic Street.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
217 Neponset Ave
217 Neponset Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
705 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in a very convenient location in Dorchester. This is a quiet building with laundry in the building. Plenty of street parking, but within walking distance to so much.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
100 W Squantum
100 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
***Location, Location, Location*** Beautiful one bedroom unit at The Montclair in Quincy. Within 3 mins walk from North Quincy T Station. Aside from the Red line T Station, the bus line runs right along the street providing easy access.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
115 W Squantum
115 West Squantum Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very sunny and bright 5th floor condominium available to rent. very convenient location. Minutes to North Quincy Red Line Station and Short drive to Boston. Spacious bedroom and a small office den. One assigned parking.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
120 Holmes St
120 Holmes Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1045 sqft
2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms unit in North Quincy has a modern style with high ceilings and large windows that bring in an abundance of natural light, automatic blinds, sliding industrial door for the second bedroom and a bike rack.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
40-42 Gordon St
40 Gordon St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1080 sqft
Second floor unit in classic Quincy duplex, unit has large living room and dining room! Front deck and back deck. Massive walk up attic for storage.Quiet dead end road that is .7 miles to the North Quincy T station and .
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
23 Hollis Ave 3
23 Hollis Avenue, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 1 Bed plus office, steps away from N.
Results within 5 miles of Marina Bay
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
41 Units Available
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,469
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,163
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,129
1148 sqft
Ideally situated apartments in historic district. Excellent links to the rest of Boston. Parking and car charging available. Units feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets, balconies and fireplaces. Rooftop swimming pool and round-the-clock concierge service.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
130 Units Available
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,399
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,726
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1021 sqft
Never-lived-in apartment community featuring a sky deck, a resort-style pool, a dog park and an on-site CVS pharmacy. Interiors boast chef's kitchens, keyless entry, in-unit laundry and California closets. Near South End's "Restaurant Row."
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
61 Units Available
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,372
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,718
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,437
1034 sqft
Rising 21 stories above the Boston Seaport, 100 Pier 4 is the must-have address near downtown.
