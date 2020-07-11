373 Apartments for rent in Quincy, MA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
South Quincy
319 Granite St
319 Granite Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Newly renovated 2 or 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom with 2 off-street driveway parking spaces included for rent! 2nd floor sunny and spacious living room and dining room combo.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Blue Hills Reservation
559 Willard St
559 Willard Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Available 08/01/20 1 BED GREAT LOCATION - HEAT INCLUDED - Property Id: 310902 Bright and sunny one bedroom, Beautiful granite counters in fully applianced kitchen, hardwood and ceramic tile floors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Quincy
65 Elmwood Park 1st
65 Elmwood Park, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
No Broker Fee! Large 1 Bed / 1 Bath w/heat - Property Id: 225221 Great residential neighborhood. Large one bedroom with a lovely open concept, plush warm carpeting and a large private balcony on the 3rd floor and laminate flooring on the 1st floor.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Houghes Neck
803 Sea St
803 Sea Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Available 07/15/20 2BR Amazing waterview of Boston (incl's utilities) - Property Id: 304475 Available July 15 Finishing touches being put on this beautiful, newly refinished two bedroom apartment, in lower level of owner occupied two-family.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Quincy Center
112 Greenleaf Street #16
112 Greenleaf Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1 Bed / 1 Bath w/Ht, Hw and Ckg. Gas - Property Id: 300277 Thank you for your interest in the property located on Greenleaf Street in Quincy with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Quincy Center
1 Chestnut Pl.
1 Chestnut Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience life in the center of it all. One Chestnut Place is Quincy s newest and most exciting landmark. Fifteen stories of luxury apartments, ideally situated in the heart of this dynamic and vibrant city.

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Quincy Center
999 Hancock St.
999 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
691 sqft
Brookside Condiminiums-Luxury living just minutes from Qunicy Center T with easy access to Downtown Boston.

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Marina Bay
Metro Marina Bay
7 Seaport Drive, Quincy, MA
Studio
$2,450
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Elegant Clubhouse Outdoor Areas with Fireplaces and Firepits* 24-Hour Business Center with computer and internet access, copying, printing and faxing capabilities.

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Blue Hills Reservation
445 Willard St.
445 Willard Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1208 sqft
Community Amenities Private Garage Available Fitness Center Storage Available Elevator Building Online Work Orders Online Payment Professionally Managed by Gebsco Proud Affiliate of the NAA Security Deposit Alternative Available Apartment Amenities

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Quincy Point
26 Dysart St.
26 Dysart Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment unit located near the heart of Quincy Center. 3 tandem included parking. Water included in rent. Includes master bathroom and. Lots of sunlight and hardwood floors.

1 of 3

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
North Quincy
Adams Village
1 Canton Road, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom: Available NOW Studios and 2 beds also available 15 Month Lease only $500 security, $50 Key and First month's rent Heat, hot water, gas, and parking are all included with rent.

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
South Quincy
205 Independence Ave.
205 Independence Avenue, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,450
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy studio on Independence Ave! H/HW included in rent!!! Why living with roommates when you can have your own space for the same price?!! This beautiful studio apartment features eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher, built-in microwave, plenty of

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Quincy
160 Atlantic Street #3
160 Atlantic Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Unit #3 Available 09/01/20 1 Bed/1 Bath plus utilities, Available 9/1/2020 - Property Id: 302902 Hello, Thank you for your interest in the property located in North Quincy on Atlantic Street.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Quincy
290 Copeland
290 Copeland Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1372 sqft
AVAILABLE Now, 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 204874 Non-smokers preferred Indoor cat may be okay, no dogs please $2600 per month Single family home 3 bedrooms 1.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Quincy Point
116 East Howard St.
116 East Howard Street, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,755
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unique Features 3 Season Courtyard w/Fire Pits Bike Storage Clubroom with Billiard Table Dog Park. Networking Coffee Lounge Other Personal Storage Spaces Pet Policy Dogs and Cats Allowed: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home.

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Quincy Center
1 Cityview Ln.
1 Cityview Lane, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1214 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1: One of the larger corner unit floor plans (1214 sq ft) located in The Excelsior luxury condo building.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Quincy Center
215 Thomas Burgin Pkwy
215 Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1010 sqft
Short walking distance to Quincy Center Train station. 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms on the first floor. New floor and new bathrooms. There is under garage. Laundry in the building. Tenants must have good credit and jobs.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Montclair
100 W Squantum
100 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
***Location, Location, Location*** Beautiful one bedroom unit at The Montclair in Quincy. Within 3 mins walk from North Quincy T Station. Aside from the Red line T Station, the bus line runs right along the street providing easy access.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Montclair
115 W Squantum
115 West Squantum Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very sunny and bright 5th floor condominium available to rent. very convenient location. Minutes to North Quincy Red Line Station and Short drive to Boston. Spacious bedroom and a small office den. One assigned parking.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
Marina Bay
10 Seaport Dr
10 Seaport Drive, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All the conveniences of modern living at the Atlantic At Marina Bay. 5th floor one bedroom apartment with great views.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Quincy
89 Elmwood Park
89 Elmwood Park, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Broker Fee! 1 Bed with Heat, Balcony, Parking - Property Id: 264032 Thank you for your interest in the property located on Elmwood Park with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Quincy Center
290 Whitwell St 1
290 Whitwell St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious 2 Bed/1 Bath - Property Id: 255684 First Floor Available Now! Spacious 2 Bed / 1 Bath $2200.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
South Quincy
87 Franklin St
87 Franklin Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1337 sqft
This enormous two bedroom, two bathroom unit has a sweeping open floor plan with large windows that create a warm sunlit feel. Harwood floors throughout with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
South Quincy
19 Nelson St
19 Nelson Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
600 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Quincy center. Walking distance to Red line T station. Nice apartment with hardwood floor. Gas heating and gas cooking. one assigned parking. Close to highway, star-market and all shopping.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Quincy, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Quincy apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

