Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub extra storage granite counters oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court parking on-site laundry accepts section 8 e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access media room online portal

A rare find – FREE HEAT AND HOT WATER plus a location just nine miles south of downtown Boston and only 1.5 miles from MBTA’s Red Line. The community offers a media lounge, swimming pool, multi-use fitness center, tennis courts, lush landscaping and colorful gardens. Nestled in historic Quincy, Massachusetts, Faxon Commons offers beautifully designed, bright and spacious apartment homes in a vibrant neighborhood with nearby conveniences. Close by are the Falls Boulevard Shopping Center, restaurants, cafes and Quincy’s exciting downtown experience.