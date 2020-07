Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill green community guest parking internet access lobby package receiving

A conveniently located community in Norfolk County, eaves Quincy is just 8 miles South of Boston and just minutes from Routes 93, 3, and 128. Eaves Quincy offers a variety of one and two bedrooms designed to meet your needs. Eaves Quincy provides exceptional customer service and beautiful amenities without the expensive price tag. Public transportation - MBTA 245 Bus - is available and stops right in front of the community, which will take you directly to Quincy Center.