Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
395 Apartments for rent in North Quincy, Quincy, MA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Quincy Commons
1 Canton Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,891
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,946
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Quincy location next to the North Quincy MBTA Red Line station. Close to beautiful Quincy Shore Drive restaurants and shops. Peaceful community with lush courtyard and landscaping. Heat and hot water included.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
165 Quincy Shore Dr.
165 Quincy Shore Drive, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1170 sqft
Gorgeous condo for rent in the Hamilton Bay complex! H/HW and central A/C Included! This beautiful 4th floor condo features 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! It offers wonderful Boston skyline views, cherry hardwood flooring in living room,
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Adams Village
1 Canton Road, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom: Available NOW Studios and 2 beds also available 15 Month Lease only $500 security, $50 Key and First month's rent Heat, hot water, gas, and parking are all included with rent.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
14 Russell St.
14 Russell Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
160 Atlantic Street #3
160 Atlantic Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Unit #3 Available 09/01/20 1 Bed/1 Bath plus utilities, Available 9/1/2020 - Property Id: 302902 Hello, Thank you for your interest in the property located in North Quincy on Atlantic Street.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
40-42 Gordon St
40 Gordon St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1080 sqft
Second floor unit in classic Quincy duplex, unit has large living room and dining room! Front deck and back deck. Massive walk up attic for storage.Quiet dead end road that is .7 miles to the North Quincy T station and .
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
23 Hollis Ave 3
23 Hollis Avenue, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 1 Bed plus office, steps away from N.
Results within 1 mile of North Quincy
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
12 Units Available
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,859
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,947
1164 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in these brand new waterfront apartments at Squantum Point Park. Luxury apartment features include walk-in closets and granite counters. Enjoy the community yoga, game room and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
34 Units Available
Neponset Landing
2 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom riverside apartment homes situated in an inviting community boasting spectacular views of Quincy Bay and the surrounds. Unique floor plans feature Berber carpets and granite countertops. Online rent payment available.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
17 Units Available
The Point North Quincy
95 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,666
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,866
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
916 sqft
Located near the Neponset River and dining and shopping options, this community also boasts easy access to most of Massachusetts thanks to the North Quincy station. Units include balcony, hardwood flooring and walk in closets.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
Metro Marina Bay
7 Seaport Dr, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,991
1142 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens and private patios with views of the Boston skyline and Marina Bay. Complementary shuttle to nearby rail line and rental vehicles available on-site. Within walking distance to the Marina boardwalk.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
41-43 Port Norfolk St. #1R
41-43 Port Norfolk Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1492 sqft
41-43 Port Norfolk St. #1R Available 09/01/20 **2 BED 1.5 BATH IS HUGE**PARKING INCL, LAUNDRY IN UNIT, AVAIL SEPT 1ST, A/C** - This gorgeous bi level condo is for rent in the Port Norfolk part of Dorchester.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7 Blackwell St.
7 Blackwell Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
102 Holmes St.
102 Holmes Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1088 sqft
Amazing one bedroom loft-style penthouse at Granite Lofts Condominiums! Spacious and modern with open layout of 1,088 sqft living complete with high 14' exposed wood-beamed ceilings with grand windows plenty natural light! Energy-efficient cellular
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
66 Safford St.
66 Safford Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
66 Safford Street, #8 Available Now 1 bedroom with Den An amazing location! Lovely apartment, hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, lots of great windows for natural lighting. On-site laundry. On-street parking.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
999 Hancock St.
999 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
691 sqft
Brookside Condiminiums-Luxury living just minutes from Qunicy Center T with easy access to Downtown Boston.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Metro Marina Bay
7 Seaport Drive, Quincy, MA
Studio
$2,450
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Elegant Clubhouse Outdoor Areas with Fireplaces and Firepits* 24-Hour Business Center with computer and internet access, copying, printing and faxing capabilities.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
100 W Squantum
100 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
***Location, Location, Location*** Beautiful one bedroom unit at The Montclair in Quincy. Within 3 mins walk from North Quincy T Station. Aside from the Red line T Station, the bus line runs right along the street providing easy access.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
115 W Squantum
115 West Squantum Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very sunny and bright 5th floor condominium available to rent. very convenient location. Minutes to North Quincy Red Line Station and Short drive to Boston. Spacious bedroom and a small office den. One assigned parking.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
10 Seaport Dr
10 Seaport Drive, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All the conveniences of modern living at the Atlantic At Marina Bay. 5th floor one bedroom apartment with great views.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
120 Holmes St
120 Holmes Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1045 sqft
2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms unit in North Quincy has a modern style with high ceilings and large windows that bring in an abundance of natural light, automatic blinds, sliding industrial door for the second bedroom and a bike rack.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
30-36 Marlboro St 3H
30 Marlboro St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Unit 3H Available 05/15/20 Nice 1 Bed / Bath with Heat and Hot water - Property Id: 278946 This lovely top floor apt home has been completely renovated, it is a commuter's dream.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
60 Bromfield Street 2
60 Bromfield Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed / 2 Bath, Available 9/1 - Property Id: 275840 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath 2nd Floor of a two family Newly redone.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
243 Newport Ave
243 Newport Avenue, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
Walk to the Wollaston T! Charming 1 bedroom apartment is only 2 blocks from the Wollaston T and a short walk to the many shops and restaurants of Wollaston. Beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen with new cabinets, new stove, new tile floor.
