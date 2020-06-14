Apartment List
/
MA
/
quincy
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:50 PM

354 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Quincy, MA

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
North Quincy
10 Units Available
Quincy Commons
1 Canton Rd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,884
659 sqft
Great Quincy location next to the North Quincy MBTA Red Line station. Close to beautiful Quincy Shore Drive restaurants and shops. Peaceful community with lush courtyard and landscaping. Heat and hot water included.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Quincy Point
4 Units Available
Faxon Commons
1037 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
638 sqft
Bright and spacious apartment homes just outside of Boston and conveniently located right on the MBTA Red Line. Swimming pool, fitness center and media lounge. Modern apartments with private patio/balcony and big walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
Blue Hills Reservation
8 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
871 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
South Quincy
9 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
746 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
South Quincy
13 Units Available
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
848 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
South Quincy
6 Units Available
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
841 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Quincy Center
14 Units Available
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,440
839 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Quincy Center
26 Units Available
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
825 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
South Quincy
11 Units Available
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
872 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Adams National Historic Park and Nickerson Beach presents amenities such as hardwood floors, covered parking and a fully equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
$
South Quincy
12 Units Available
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
840 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
Montclair
21 Units Available
The Point North Quincy
95 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
689 sqft
Located near the Neponset River and dining and shopping options, this community also boasts easy access to most of Massachusetts thanks to the North Quincy station. Units include balcony, hardwood flooring and walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Marina Bay
16 Units Available
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,524
838 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in these brand new waterfront apartments at Squantum Point Park. Luxury apartment features include walk-in closets and granite counters. Enjoy the community yoga, game room and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Quincy
4 Units Available
The Residences at Munroe Place
1205 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
789 sqft
MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during the following business hours to assist you virtually or via phone. Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm and Saturday, 10am to 5pm.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 08:50pm
South Quincy
36 Units Available
Elevation - Apartments at Crown Colony
7 Crown Drive, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
802 sqft
Located near a 175-acre park with a saltwater pool, tennis court and ice skating pond. Includes yoga center with classes, pool table and walking trails. Apartments feature modern kitchens and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
South Quincy
17 Units Available
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,934
823 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
817 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Quincy Center
9 Units Available
West of Chestnut
21 Chestnut St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,873
687 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Quincy Center has easy access to Route 3A, Burgin Pkwy and McGrath Hwy. Amenities include a gym, dog park, bike storage and courtyard. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors and private laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Marina Bay
43 Units Available
Neponset Landing
2 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
788 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom riverside apartment homes situated in an inviting community boasting spectacular views of Quincy Bay and the surrounds. Unique floor plans feature Berber carpets and granite countertops. Online rent payment available.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
175 Centre St.
175 Centre Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
618 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Quincy Center
1 Unit Available
112 Greenleaf Street #3
112 Greenleaf Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Unit #3 Available 07/01/20 1 Bed / 1 Bath with Heat & HW, available July 1st - Property Id: 294589 Thank you for your interest in the property located on Greenleaf Street in Quincy w/ July 1st move-in date.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
23 Branch St.
23 Branch Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Available 08/01/20 Cozy 1bd, heat and hot water, walk to T, parking! - Property Id: 284542 Lovely one bedroom apartment home coming available in August.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Wollaston
1 Unit Available
2 Old Colony Ave
2 Old Colony Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1 Bed plus office with heat and hot water included - Property Id: 271510 1650.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
293 Willard Street 9
293 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1 Bed w/Heat & HW, avail Now..Cat ok, on 2nd fl - Property Id: 209403 Thank you for your interest in the property located on Willard Street with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
332 Copeland Street 6
332 Copeland St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
1 Bd (Basement Unit) w/Ht, Hw & Ckg. Gas..Cat ok - Property Id: 209442 Thank you for your interest in the property located on 332 Copeland St in Quincy with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below..

June 2020 Quincy Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Quincy Rent Report. Quincy rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Quincy rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Quincy Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Quincy Rent Report. Quincy rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Quincy rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Quincy rents decline sharply over the past month

Quincy rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Quincy stand at $1,544 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,915 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Quincy's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Boston Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Quincy, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Brockton has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Quincy

    As rents have increased slightly in Quincy, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Quincy is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Quincy's median two-bedroom rent of $1,915 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Quincy.
    • While Quincy's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Quincy than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Quincy is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,710
    $2,120
    -0.3%
    -0.4%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Cambridge
    $1,850
    $2,300
    -0.9%
    0.2%
    Brockton
    $1,230
    $1,530
    0.8%
    -1.5%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Newton
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    1%
    Somerville
    $1,780
    $2,210
    0
    3.9%
    Framingham
    $1,580
    $1,960
    -0.4%
    3.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,160
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    -0.3%
    4.5%
    Brookline
    $2,190
    $2,720
    0.3%
    2.7%
    Medford
    $1,700
    $2,100
    -0.3%
    -3%
    Revere
    $1,350
    $1,670
    -1.1%
    -3.2%
    Peabody
    $1,570
    $1,950
    0.1%
    3.8%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    2.1%
    Beverly
    $1,370
    $1,700
    0
    2.6%
    Marlborough
    $1,310
    $1,650
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    -0.8%
    -1.6%
    Chelsea
    $1,660
    $2,060
    -0.8%
    2.5%
    Melrose
    $1,390
    $1,720
    -0.7%
    -5.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Quincy 1 BedroomsQuincy 2 BedroomsQuincy 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsQuincy 3 BedroomsQuincy Accessible ApartmentsQuincy Apartments under $1500
    Quincy Apartments with BalconyQuincy Apartments with GarageQuincy Apartments with GymQuincy Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQuincy Apartments with Move-in SpecialsQuincy Apartments with Parking
    Quincy Apartments with PoolQuincy Apartments with Washer-DryerQuincy Dog Friendly ApartmentsQuincy Furnished ApartmentsQuincy Pet Friendly PlacesQuincy Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Boston, MACambridge, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
    Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
    Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    South QuincyQuincy CenterQuincy Point
    Marina BayNorth Quincy
    Blue Hills ReservationMontclair

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Quincy CollegeRhode Island College
    Providence CollegeHult International Business School
    Berklee College of Music