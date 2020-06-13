321 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Quincy, MA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Quincy that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
South Quincy
9 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
South Quincy
17 Units Available
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,743
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,934
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Marina Bay
16 Units Available
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
$2,506
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,524
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
1164 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in these brand new waterfront apartments at Squantum Point Park. Luxury apartment features include walk-in closets and granite counters. Enjoy the community yoga, game room and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
$
Blue Hills Reservation
8 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,536
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
$
South Quincy
13 Units Available
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Quincy Center
14 Units Available
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,440
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1130 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Quincy Center
26 Units Available
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,815
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1144 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
South Quincy
10 Units Available
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1102 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Adams National Historic Park and Nickerson Beach presents amenities such as hardwood floors, covered parking and a fully equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
Montclair
22 Units Available
The Point North Quincy
95 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,741
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,771
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
916 sqft
Located near the Neponset River and dining and shopping options, this community also boasts easy access to most of Massachusetts thanks to the North Quincy station. Units include balcony, hardwood flooring and walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
$
South Quincy
12 Units Available
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,149
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Marina Bay
2 Units Available
Metro Marina Bay
7 Seaport Dr, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1142 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens and private patios with views of the Boston skyline and Marina Bay. Complementary shuttle to nearby rail line and rental vehicles available on-site. Within walking distance to the Marina boardwalk.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Quincy
4 Units Available
The Residences at Munroe Place
1205 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1276 sqft
MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during the following business hours to assist you virtually or via phone. Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm and Saturday, 10am to 5pm.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Quincy Center
9 Units Available
West of Chestnut
21 Chestnut St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$2,005
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,873
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,079
1037 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Quincy Center has easy access to Route 3A, Burgin Pkwy and McGrath Hwy. Amenities include a gym, dog park, bike storage and courtyard. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors and private laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Marina Bay
43 Units Available
Neponset Landing
2 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1158 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom riverside apartment homes situated in an inviting community boasting spectacular views of Quincy Bay and the surrounds. Unique floor plans feature Berber carpets and granite countertops. Online rent payment available.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Blue Hills Reservation
1 Unit Available
105 Springfield Street
105 Springfield St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Large end unit on dead end street available to rent starting August 1st. Two levels with kitchen, living room, dining room and bathroom on the first floor along with laundry.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
332 Copeland Street 6
332 Copeland St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
1 Bd (Basement Unit) w/Ht, Hw & Ckg. Gas..Cat ok - Property Id: 209442 Thank you for your interest in the property located on 332 Copeland St in Quincy with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below..

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Quincy Center
1 Unit Available
290 Whitwell St 1
290 Whitwell St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious 2 Bed/1 Bath - Property Id: 255684 First Floor Available Now! Spacious 2 Bed / 1 Bath $2200.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
293 Willard Street 9
293 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1 Bed w/Heat & HW, avail Now..Cat ok, on 2nd fl - Property Id: 209403 Thank you for your interest in the property located on Willard Street with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Quincy Point
1 Unit Available
182 Quincy Ave # 42
182 Quincy Avenue, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed w/Heat, HW, CW, Trash and Pkg...Avail now! - Property Id: 204854 Thank you for your interest in the property located in Quincy on Quincy Ave. with an ASAP move-in date.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
290 Copeland
290 Copeland Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1372 sqft
AVAILABLE Now, 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 204874 Non-smokers preferred Indoor cat may be okay, no dogs please $2600 per month Single family home 3 bedrooms 1.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Blue Hills Reservation
1 Unit Available
561 Willard St
561 Willard Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
Available 08/01/20 Great 2 Bd/1 Bath Single Family Home, Pets Welcome - Property Id: 300261 Single family home $2,375.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Quincy Center
1 Unit Available
112 Greenleaf Street #3
112 Greenleaf Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Unit #3 Available 07/01/20 1 Bed / 1 Bath with Heat & HW, available July 1st - Property Id: 294589 Thank you for your interest in the property located on Greenleaf Street in Quincy w/ July 1st move-in date.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marina Bay
1 Unit Available
232 Quincy Shore Dr A
232 Quincy Shore Drive, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Nice 2 Bed Townhouse Apartment on Quincy Shore Dr - Property Id: 290329 232a Quincy Shore Drive, QUINCY $1,900 a month 2 Bedroom Townhouse 1 Full Bathroom Hardwood Flooring Laundry in basement Street Parking Tenants are responsible for gas
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Quincy, MA

Finding an apartment in Quincy that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

