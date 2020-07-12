/
/
/
quincy center
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
159 Apartments for rent in Quincy Center, Quincy, MA
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,890
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1144 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
12 Units Available
West of Chestnut
21 Chestnut St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,924
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,064
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
1037 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Quincy Center has easy access to Route 3A, Burgin Pkwy and McGrath Hwy. Amenities include a gym, dog park, bike storage and courtyard. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors and private laundry.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,272
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1112 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Greenleaf Street #16
112 Greenleaf Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1 Bed / 1 Bath w/Ht, Hw and Ckg. Gas - Property Id: 300277 Thank you for your interest in the property located on Greenleaf Street in Quincy with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1 Chestnut Pl.
1 Chestnut Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience life in the center of it all. One Chestnut Place is Quincy s newest and most exciting landmark. Fifteen stories of luxury apartments, ideally situated in the heart of this dynamic and vibrant city.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
999 Hancock St.
999 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
691 sqft
Brookside Condiminiums-Luxury living just minutes from Qunicy Center T with easy access to Downtown Boston.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
21 Bedford
21 Bedford Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Check out this lovely 2 bedroom apartment for rent 7/1 on highly desirable hospital hill. This unit is located a 7 minute walk from the Quincy Center T station, restaurants, shopping and all that Quincy has to offer.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1 Cityview Ln.
1 Cityview Lane, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1214 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1: One of the larger corner unit floor plans (1214 sq ft) located in The Excelsior luxury condo building.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
215 Thomas Burgin Pkwy
215 Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1010 sqft
Short walking distance to Quincy Center Train station. 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms on the first floor. New floor and new bathrooms. There is under garage. Laundry in the building. Tenants must have good credit and jobs.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Nova Quincy
1500 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,599
450 sqft
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
290 Whitwell St 1
290 Whitwell St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious 2 Bed/1 Bath - Property Id: 255684 First Floor Available Now! Spacious 2 Bed / 1 Bath $2200.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
242 Presidents lane
242 Presidents Lane, Quincy, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Spacious 4 bedrooms 1.5 bath apartment on the 1st floor unit at the convenience location. 5 minutes walking distance to Quincy center T station and surrounding by all shops and restaurants.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
156 Glendale Rd.
156 Glendale Road, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Do not miss out on this great, beautifully renovated and meticulously maintained Quincy center 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. - Quincy T is just 6 minutes walk, roll or hop away.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
235 Southern Artery
235 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
9999 sqft
Affordable Quincy two bedroom now available for rent. Rent includes heat, hot water, and off-street parking for one car. Coin-op laundry in basement.
Results within 1 mile of Quincy Center
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1102 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Adams National Historic Park and Nickerson Beach presents amenities such as hardwood floors, covered parking and a fully equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
20 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
13 Units Available
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
9 Units Available
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
15 Units Available
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,886
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,171
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Faxon Commons
1037 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,987
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
897 sqft
Bright and spacious apartment homes just outside of Boston and conveniently located right on the MBTA Red Line. Swimming pool, fitness center and media lounge. Modern apartments with private patio/balcony and big walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
17 Units Available
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,793
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,098
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
239 Independence Ave.
239 Independence Avenue, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1648 sqft
Newly renovated 3 BR /1.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
319 Granite St
319 Granite Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Newly renovated 2 or 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom with 2 off-street driveway parking spaces included for rent! 2nd floor sunny and spacious living room and dining room combo.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
559 Willard St
559 Willard Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Available 08/01/20 1 BED GREAT LOCATION - HEAT INCLUDED - Property Id: 310902 Bright and sunny one bedroom, Beautiful granite counters in fully applianced kitchen, hardwood and ceramic tile floors.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MAMilton, MABraintree Town, MAHull, MARandolph, MAHingham, MAAbington, MA