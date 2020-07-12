/
184 Apartments for rent in South Quincy, Quincy, MA
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1102 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Adams National Historic Park and Nickerson Beach presents amenities such as hardwood floors, covered parking and a fully equipped fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
20 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
13 Units Available
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
15 Units Available
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,886
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,171
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
33 Units Available
Elevation - Apartments at Crown Colony
7 Crown Drive, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,810
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1123 sqft
Located near a 175-acre park with a saltwater pool, tennis court and ice skating pond. Includes yoga center with classes, pool table and walking trails. Apartments feature modern kitchens and updated appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
17 Units Available
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,793
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,098
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
The Residences at Munroe Place
1205 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1276 sqft
MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during the following business hours to assist you virtually or via phone. Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm and Saturday, 10am to 5pm.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
239 Independence Ave.
239 Independence Avenue, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1648 sqft
Newly renovated 3 BR /1.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
319 Granite St
319 Granite Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Newly renovated 2 or 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom with 2 off-street driveway parking spaces included for rent! 2nd floor sunny and spacious living room and dining room combo.
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
205 Independence Ave.
205 Independence Avenue, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,450
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy studio on Independence Ave! H/HW included in rent!!! Why living with roommates when you can have your own space for the same price?!! This beautiful studio apartment features eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher, built-in microwave, plenty of
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
290 Copeland
290 Copeland Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1372 sqft
AVAILABLE Now, 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 204874 Non-smokers preferred Indoor cat may be okay, no dogs please $2600 per month Single family home 3 bedrooms 1.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
16 BRADFORD
16 Bradford Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
950 sqft
Commuters Dream! Less than 1 mile to Quincy Adams and Quincy Center T stops (Redline). Updated kitchen and bathroom. Located across from Bradford Park. Close to restaurants, coffee shops, and convenience stores.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
162 Copeland St
162 Copeland Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Spacious, 4 bedrooms, and a one full bathroom. Beautiful renovated apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
87 Franklin St
87 Franklin Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1337 sqft
This enormous two bedroom, two bathroom unit has a sweeping open floor plan with large windows that create a warm sunlit feel. Harwood floors throughout with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
19 Nelson St
19 Nelson Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
600 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Quincy center. Walking distance to Red line T station. Nice apartment with hardwood floor. Gas heating and gas cooking. one assigned parking. Close to highway, star-market and all shopping.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
119 Quincy St
119 Quincy Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 05/01/20 Available Now-Thru June! Beautiful 2 bed 2 full bath unit for rent in South Quincy. 830 sq feet. Available April 1 .Unit is beautifully maintained and comes with in unit laundry, central air, and 2 parking spaces on private lot.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
295 Willard Street #1
295 Willard St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious 2 Bed/1 Bath, available now.. - Property Id: 230936 Available now...This 2 bedroom,1 bathroom unit is a showstopper.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23 Branch St
23 Branch Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Good Size 1 Bedroom w/Heat, HW & Laundry on site - Property Id: 162945 Branch Street Please be sure you meet the move in requirements Available 8/1 Move in costs= First, Security & ½ Month Broker Fee.
Results within 1 mile of South Quincy
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
13 Units Available
West of Chestnut
21 Chestnut St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,924
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,064
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
1037 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Quincy Center has easy access to Route 3A, Burgin Pkwy and McGrath Hwy. Amenities include a gym, dog park, bike storage and courtyard. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors and private laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,890
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1144 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
15 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,341
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
18 Units Available
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,272
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1112 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Faxon Commons
1037 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,980
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
897 sqft
Bright and spacious apartment homes just outside of Boston and conveniently located right on the MBTA Red Line. Swimming pool, fitness center and media lounge. Modern apartments with private patio/balcony and big walk-in closets.
