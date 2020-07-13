337 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Quincy, MA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
34 Units Available
Marina Bay
Neponset Landing
2 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom riverside apartment homes situated in an inviting community boasting spectacular views of Quincy Bay and the surrounds. Unique floor plans feature Berber carpets and granite countertops. Online rent payment available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
13 Units Available
Quincy Center
West of Chestnut
21 Chestnut St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,924
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,064
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
1037 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Quincy Center has easy access to Route 3A, Burgin Pkwy and McGrath Hwy. Amenities include a gym, dog park, bike storage and courtyard. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors and private laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
South Quincy
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1102 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Adams National Historic Park and Nickerson Beach presents amenities such as hardwood floors, covered parking and a fully equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
Quincy Center
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,890
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1144 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
15 Units Available
Blue Hills Reservation
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,341
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
19 Units Available
South Quincy
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
13 Units Available
South Quincy
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
18 Units Available
Quincy Center
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,272
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1112 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
9 Units Available
South Quincy
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
15 Units Available
South Quincy
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,886
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,171
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,590
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
12 Units Available
Marina Bay
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,859
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,947
1164 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in these brand new waterfront apartments at Squantum Point Park. Luxury apartment features include walk-in closets and granite counters. Enjoy the community yoga, game room and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
17 Units Available
Montclair
The Point North Quincy
95 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,666
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,866
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
916 sqft
Located near the Neponset River and dining and shopping options, this community also boasts easy access to most of Massachusetts thanks to the North Quincy station. Units include balcony, hardwood flooring and walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
17 Units Available
South Quincy
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,793
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,098
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
1 Unit Available
Marina Bay
Metro Marina Bay
7 Seaport Dr, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,991
1142 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens and private patios with views of the Boston skyline and Marina Bay. Complementary shuttle to nearby rail line and rental vehicles available on-site. Within walking distance to the Marina boardwalk.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
South Quincy
The Residences at Munroe Place
1205 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1276 sqft
MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during the following business hours to assist you virtually or via phone. Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm and Saturday, 10am to 5pm.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Quincy Center
112 Greenleaf Street #16
112 Greenleaf Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1 Bed / 1 Bath w/Ht, Hw and Ckg. Gas - Property Id: 300277 Thank you for your interest in the property located on Greenleaf Street in Quincy with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Marina Bay
Metro Marina Bay
7 Seaport Drive, Quincy, MA
Studio
$2,450
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Elegant Clubhouse Outdoor Areas with Fireplaces and Firepits* 24-Hour Business Center with computer and internet access, copying, printing and faxing capabilities.

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Blue Hills Reservation
445 Willard St.
445 Willard Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1224 sqft
Community Amenities Private Garage Available Fitness Center Storage Available Elevator Building Online Work Orders Online Payment Professionally Managed by Gebsco Proud Affiliate of the NAA Security Deposit Alternative Available Apartment Amenities

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Quincy
160 Atlantic Street #3
160 Atlantic Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Unit #3 Available 09/01/20 1 Bed/1 Bath plus utilities, Available 9/1/2020 - Property Id: 302902 Hello, Thank you for your interest in the property located in North Quincy on Atlantic Street.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Blue Hills Reservation
561 Willard St
561 Willard Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
Available 08/01/20 Great 2 Bd/1 Bath Single Family Home, Pets Welcome - Property Id: 300261 Single family home $2,375.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Quincy
290 Copeland
290 Copeland Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1372 sqft
AVAILABLE Now, 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 204874 Non-smokers preferred Indoor cat may be okay, no dogs please $2600 per month Single family home 3 bedrooms 1.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Quincy Point
116 East Howard St.
116 East Howard Street, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,755
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unique Features 3 Season Courtyard w/Fire Pits Bike Storage Clubroom with Billiard Table Dog Park. Networking Coffee Lounge Other Personal Storage Spaces Pet Policy Dogs and Cats Allowed: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
Marina Bay
10 Seaport Dr
10 Seaport Drive, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All the conveniences of modern living at the Atlantic At Marina Bay. 5th floor one bedroom apartment with great views.

July 2020 Quincy Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Quincy Rent Report. Quincy rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Quincy rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Quincy Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Quincy Rent Report. Quincy rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Quincy rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Quincy rent trends were flat over the past month

Quincy rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Quincy stand at $1,544 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,915 for a two-bedroom. Quincy's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.9%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Boston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Quincy over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cambridge has seen rents fall by 2.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Boston metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,269.
    • Framingham has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,948, while one-bedrooms go for $1,571.
    • Lowell has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,532; rents fell 0.2% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Quincy

    As rents have fallen slightly in Quincy, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Quincy is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Massachusetts have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Quincy's median two-bedroom rent of $1,915 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Quincy fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Miami (-1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Quincy than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180, where Quincy is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,700
    $2,110
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Cambridge
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Brockton
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0.5%
    0.6%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    0
    -0.3%
    Newton
    $1,820
    $2,250
    -0.8%
    -2%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0.1%
    Somerville
    $1,770
    $2,190
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Framingham
    $1,570
    $1,950
    -0.7%
    2.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,250
    $1,550
    -0.5%
    0.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,150
    -0.4%
    -3.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    0.1%
    2.9%
    Brookline
    $2,180
    $2,710
    -0.3%
    1%
    Medford
    $1,690
    $2,100
    -0.4%
    -4.6%
    Revere
    $1,330
    $1,650
    -1%
    -4.6%
    Peabody
    $1,560
    $1,930
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,780
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Beverly
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Marlborough
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    0.2%
    -3.1%
    Chelsea
    $1,640
    $2,040
    -1.1%
    -2.4%
    Melrose
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.4%
    -6.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

