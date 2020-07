Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym media room cats allowed dogs allowed business center elevator game room parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance garage pet friendly

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Neponset Landing combines style and sophistication with a modern classic sensibility. The Boston Skyline becomes the room's focal point and sweeping vistas of Boston Harbor, Harbor Islands, Quincy Bay and Pope John II Park are framed by walls of glass. We are proud to offer spacious one, two and den apartment homes in a beautiful atmosphere and convenient location.