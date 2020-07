Amenities

hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Great 3-bedroom apartment for rent in Medford for June 1st near public transportation and highway access. It is closed to Medford Square. Unit features three spacious bedrooms, living room, family room, office and kitchen, all hardwood floors throughout. Three off-street parking included in the rent. Washer and dry in the unit.



Terms: One year lease