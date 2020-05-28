All apartments in Malden
Find more places like 337 Medford.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malden, MA
/
337 Medford
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

337 Medford

337 Medford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malden
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

337 Medford Street, Malden, MA 02148
Edgeworth

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing 4 bed 2 bath apartment with brand new renovated kitchen and bath. Each bedroom has good sized closets and big windows. Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and en-suite master bathroom. Living room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Medford have any available units?
337 Medford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malden, MA.
Is 337 Medford currently offering any rent specials?
337 Medford isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Medford pet-friendly?
No, 337 Medford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malden.
Does 337 Medford offer parking?
No, 337 Medford does not offer parking.
Does 337 Medford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 Medford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Medford have a pool?
No, 337 Medford does not have a pool.
Does 337 Medford have accessible units?
No, 337 Medford does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Medford have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 Medford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 337 Medford have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 Medford does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St
Malden, MA 02148
Malden Gardens
520 Main St
Malden, MA 02148
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St
Malden, MA 02148
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St
Malden, MA 02148
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane
Malden, MA 02148
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane
Malden, MA 02148

Similar Pages

Malden 1 BedroomsMalden 2 Bedrooms
Malden 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalden Apartments with Gym
Malden Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Malden Center
Maplewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music