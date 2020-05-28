Amazing 4 bed 2 bath apartment with brand new renovated kitchen and bath. Each bedroom has good sized closets and big windows. Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and en-suite master bathroom. Living room
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 337 Medford have any available units?
337 Medford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malden, MA.
Is 337 Medford currently offering any rent specials?
337 Medford isn't currently offering any rent specials.