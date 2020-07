Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning in unit laundry extra storage oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge gym on-site laundry parking garage yoga business center coffee bar hot tub

Now offering self-guided tours by appointment only. Call us today to schedule your self-guided or virtual tour! Here, home is the intersection of big-picture thinking and design-minded details, of innovative technology and contemporary amenities. Situated at the center of Kendall Square's vibrant and transformative energy, this is much more than just an apartment. This is a new way of living - one pioneering a balance of connection and comfort.