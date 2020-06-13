119 Apartments for rent in Sharon, MA📍
Why live here? Sharon is truly "A nice place to live because it's naturally beautiful." Living up to its motto, Sharon is an endless source of entertainment opportunities and the most important place to enjoy them is Lake Massapoag -- which is well known for an array of concerts, fireworks, swimming and fishing. Nestled between Boston and Providence, Sharon is a medium-sized town with a population of 17,408 of proud inhabitants occupying 24.2 square miles of land.
Rental Market
Before committing to a lease, there are a couple of things you should know. Sharon's real estate market has a vacancy rate of 6.2 percent, which is low compared with other cities in US. This means that the prices may be significantly higher than comparable areas. If you dreamed about a home with utilities included, keep dreaming your sweet dreams. Unfortunately, you will most likely need to pay your own utilities -- but don't let that put you off from this New England town. If you find your ideal rental apartment in Sharon, a few utilities are a small price to pay!
Searching For a Home
While there are few vacancies, keep your chin up, because they do indeed exist. Drive around the city, look for "For Rent" signs, or stop by a real estate agent. Another important factor to consider is the weather. While summer months are warm or even insanely hot, winters can be a bit cold. Keeping that in mind, in winter you might be able to find a deal on an apartment for rent.
Commuting
Do you love to drive? No? Perhaps it's time to revisit the joys of being behind the wheel. The residents of Sharon have a fairly long commute on average. Expect to spend 45-60 minutes commuting to work each way in nearby Boston or Providence. However, many residents do take the train.
Lease Day
What do you need to get a place to rent? Bring checkbook, the first month's rent and deposit, and don't forget your proof of income! No one wants a tenant who can't pay rent on time.
Sharon Heights: If you want to move to this neighborhood, you should know that the demand for property rentals is above average. Sharon Heights dwellers have a taste for music, literature, theater and arts, so there are plenty of entertainment opportunities.
Bay Road/East Street: This neighborhood has the highest rental prices in Sharon. You can find a mix of homes from apartment complexes to medium and large single-family homes. Many of the buildings are a bit old, but if you are lucky enough, you may find rental apartments in newly built complexes. The entire area has a feel and a look of a "Leave it to Beaver" episode -- it's very family-friendly.
Town Center: The heart of the city is ironically the cheapest place in town. You can find a diverse market that ranges from 2- to 4-bedroom apartments. Locals kill their time at the theater, shopping or dining in the city's finest restaurants.
Scenic trails
If you love the outdoor life, listen up! In Sharon you can spend a lot of time in nature. There's a large amount of natural land within the city's borders. Among the famous trails are Massapoag Trail, Bay Circuit Trail, Beaver Brook Trail, and Warner Trail. You can also enjoy the 25 miles of trails found at Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary.
Entertainment
Stroll the Main Street in search of places to eat. Be sure to stop by Sichuan Gourmet and Mandarin Taste if you are craving Chinese food. Pizzigando Cafe has large plates with tasty Italian food and a wide menu different pizzas. Yum!