119 Apartments for rent in Sharon, MA

Moving to Sharon

Rental Market

Before committing to a lease, there are a couple of things you should know. Sharon's real estate market has a vacancy rate of 6.2 percent, which is low compared with other cities in US. This means that the prices may be significantly higher than comparable areas. If you dreamed about a home with utilities included, keep dreaming your sweet dreams. Unfortunately, you will most likely need to pay your own utilities -- but don't let that put you off from this New England town. If you find your ideal rental apartment in Sharon, a few utilities are a small price to pay!

Searching For a Home

While there are few vacancies, keep your chin up, because they do indeed exist. Drive around the city, look for "For Rent" signs, or stop by a real estate agent. Another important factor to consider is the weather. While summer months are warm or even insanely hot, winters can be a bit cold. Keeping that in mind, in winter you might be able to find a deal on an apartment for rent.

Commuting

Do you love to drive? No? Perhaps it's time to revisit the joys of being behind the wheel. The residents of Sharon have a fairly long commute on average. Expect to spend 45-60 minutes commuting to work each way in nearby Boston or Providence. However, many residents do take the train.

Lease Day

What do you need to get a place to rent? Bring checkbook, the first month's rent and deposit, and don't forget your proof of income! No one wants a tenant who can't pay rent on time.