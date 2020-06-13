Apartment List
/
MA
/
sharon
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

119 Apartments for rent in Sharon, MA

📍
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Wilber School Apartments
75 S Main St, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
900 sqft
Boutique apartment within walking distance to MA Commuter Rail and public schools. Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Amenities include on-site fitness center, dog park and parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio and dishwasher.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
14 Bradford
14 Bradford Avenue, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1918 sqft
This unit is a one show wonder! It comes up every few years and it gets rented on the first showing almost every time! Located in Sharon Center Between Dunbar and East Chestnut behind the new town hall.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
30 Ashcroft Road
30 Ashcroft Road, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1723 sqft
Terrific center of town location for this 6 month FURNISHED rental starting July 1st. Updated eat in Granite kitchen, elegant Dining Room, Living Room and large Family Room overlooking private 2-tier deck, vegetable garden and beautiful back yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2 Pole Plain Rd
2 Pole Plain Road, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1852 sqft
Beautiful newly updated multi-level home with 3 spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths with a one car attached garage in Sharon Heights. Hardwood floors throughout main level, freshly painted interior, open floor plan, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar.
Results within 5 miles of Sharon
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
South Norwood
61 Units Available
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
South Norwood
21 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Norwood Centre
9 Units Available
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1547 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
7 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1096 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
15 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,456
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1160 sqft
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,767
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,168
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 10 at 05:25pm
3 Units Available
Twin Oaks Village
149 Oakland St, Bristol County, MA
Studio
$989
303 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Twin Oaks Village apartments are in walking distance to the Mansfield Commuter Rail station, and located near Rtes. 106, 140, I95 & I495, downtown Mansfield and both Mansfield Commons and Patriot Place.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 4 at 02:12pm
16 Units Available
The Preserve Apartments
100 Hilltop Dr, Walpole, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thirty-minute commute into Boston or Providence. Community has fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and large stone fireplace. Units feature washers and dryers, dining rooms, and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
Spruce Meadows
124 Cocasset Street, Foxborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
900 sqft
Spruce Meadows is conveniently located to I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. The buildings each have seven or eight units for a friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our drive.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 28 at 09:22pm
3 Units Available
Walnut Park Apartments
3-20 Fuller Road, Foxborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,409
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
920 sqft
Walnut Park is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac near I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. Each of the 13 buildings has only eight apartments for a quiet and friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our roadway.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Woodfield Commons
1 Arboretum Way, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1030 sqft
Woodfield Commons in Canton offers a lifestyle convenient to the cultural and entertainment offerings as well as the attractive amenities and appeal of living in a suburban town.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
199 Pleasant St 3
199 Pleasant Street, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Spacious, well-maintained apartment near downtown - Property Id: 131759 Spacious well maintained one room apt. in Stoughton. New floors, freshly painted, Move-in ready. Off-street parking available.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
41 Mechanic St.
41 Mechanic Street, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 07/01/20 Antique Farmhouse - Foxborough, MA - Property Id: 131021 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131021 Property Id 131021 (RLNE5836293)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
2500 Avalon Dr.
2500 Avalon Drive, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
1115 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
28 Faxon St.
28 Faxon Street, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
70 Brian Dr.
70 Brian Drive, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1250 sqft
Available Now! Beautiful condo in a private complex. Knollsbrook condominium complex offers tons of amenities; 3 outdoor pools, 1 indoor pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts, a clubhouse and more.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
220 Hampden Dr.
220 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1050 sqft
Heat and Hot Water Included Balcony or Patios Air Conditioning Washer and Dryers in Select Units Carpeting Tile flooring Walk-In Closets Fully Applianced Custom Accent Walls Services On-line payments 24 hour maintenance response guarantee 30 Day

Median Rent in Sharon

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Sharon is $2,040, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,530.
Studio
$1,788
1 Bed
$2,040
2 Beds
$2,530
3+ Beds
$3,180
City GuideSharon
Hundreds of years ago, the entire town of Sharon was a summer resort where people would come and enjoy the clean air and the Massapoag Lake.

Why live here? Sharon is truly "A nice place to live because it's naturally beautiful." Living up to its motto, Sharon is an endless source of entertainment opportunities and the most important place to enjoy them is Lake Massapoag -- which is well known for an array of concerts, fireworks, swimming and fishing. Nestled between Boston and Providence, Sharon is a medium-sized town with a population of 17,408 of proud inhabitants occupying 24.2 square miles of land.

Moving to Sharon

Rental Market

Before committing to a lease, there are a couple of things you should know. Sharon's real estate market has a vacancy rate of 6.2 percent, which is low compared with other cities in US. This means that the prices may be significantly higher than comparable areas. If you dreamed about a home with utilities included, keep dreaming your sweet dreams. Unfortunately, you will most likely need to pay your own utilities -- but don't let that put you off from this New England town. If you find your ideal rental apartment in Sharon, a few utilities are a small price to pay!

Searching For a Home

While there are few vacancies, keep your chin up, because they do indeed exist. Drive around the city, look for "For Rent" signs, or stop by a real estate agent. Another important factor to consider is the weather. While summer months are warm or even insanely hot, winters can be a bit cold. Keeping that in mind, in winter you might be able to find a deal on an apartment for rent.

Commuting

Do you love to drive? No? Perhaps it's time to revisit the joys of being behind the wheel. The residents of Sharon have a fairly long commute on average. Expect to spend 45-60 minutes commuting to work each way in nearby Boston or Providence. However, many residents do take the train.

Lease Day

What do you need to get a place to rent? Bring checkbook, the first month's rent and deposit, and don't forget your proof of income! No one wants a tenant who can't pay rent on time.

Neighborhoods

Sharon Heights: If you want to move to this neighborhood, you should know that the demand for property rentals is above average. Sharon Heights dwellers have a taste for music, literature, theater and arts, so there are plenty of entertainment opportunities.

Bay Road/East Street: This neighborhood has the highest rental prices in Sharon. You can find a mix of homes from apartment complexes to medium and large single-family homes. Many of the buildings are a bit old, but if you are lucky enough, you may find rental apartments in newly built complexes. The entire area has a feel and a look of a "Leave it to Beaver" episode -- it's very family-friendly.

Town Center: The heart of the city is ironically the cheapest place in town. You can find a diverse market that ranges from 2- to 4-bedroom apartments. Locals kill their time at the theater, shopping or dining in the city's finest restaurants.

Living in Sharon

Scenic trails

If you love the outdoor life, listen up! In Sharon you can spend a lot of time in nature. There's a large amount of natural land within the city's borders. Among the famous trails are Massapoag Trail, Bay Circuit Trail, Beaver Brook Trail, and Warner Trail. You can also enjoy the 25 miles of trails found at Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary.

Entertainment

Stroll the Main Street in search of places to eat. Be sure to stop by Sichuan Gourmet and Mandarin Taste if you are craving Chinese food. Pizzigando Cafe has large plates with tasty Italian food and a wide menu different pizzas. Yum!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Sharon?
In Sharon, the median rent is $1,788 for a studio, $2,040 for a 1-bedroom, $2,530 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,180 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sharon, check out our monthly Sharon Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sharon?
Some of the colleges located in the Sharon area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Babson College, Becker College, and Hult International Business School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Sharon?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sharon from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

Similar Pages

Sharon 1 BedroomsSharon 2 Bedrooms
Sharon Apartments with Washer-DryerSharon Dog Friendly Apartments
Sharon Pet Friendly Places