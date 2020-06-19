All apartments in Cambridge
Cambridge, MA
Link
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

Link

5 Columbia St · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Columbia St, Cambridge, MA 02139
Area IV

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
concierge
yoga
clubhouse
bike storage
With ample amenities, an enviable location, and contemporary-meets-industrial design, this refined building is a refuge from your city life. Entertain friends in your living room with a view of the Boston skyline. Relax on the terrace or take a cooking class in the community kitchen. Ask the on-site concierge to get you a table at the new tapas spot around the corner. Then, in the morning, hit the treadmill in the on-site fitness center and yoga room. This complex is home to cultivated, urban living Its abundant common spaces buzz with activity, while its roof terrace is custom-made for relaxation. The shared kitchen, lounge, and game room are perfect for dinners, meetups, and cheering on the Sox. Link is the epitome of modern life. Blending innovative living spaces, with curated social areas, life at Link is anything but average. Amenities Community kitchen & state-of-the-art lounge space Smart laundry & game room Green roof terrace with BBQ grill Laundry services provided by Tide Cleaners Lockers - As featured in Boston Globe Lifestyle Concierge program provided by TF Living Luxer package concierge Bike room with tuning station Lobby with co-working space & transit screen Butterfly MX smartphone enabled video intercom Built to LEED Gold Standards Access to Market Central app and community-wide amenities and services Free Bluebike annual membership Apartment Features Butterfly MX smartphone enabled video intercom Smart phone enabled keyless entry Instant connect high speed internet High efficiency water fixtures Studios to 3 bedroom units Energy Star appliances Quartz countertop High ceilings

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Link have any available units?
Link doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does Link have?
Some of Link's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Link currently offering any rent specials?
Link isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Link pet-friendly?
No, Link is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does Link offer parking?
No, Link does not offer parking.
Does Link have units with washers and dryers?
No, Link does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Link have a pool?
No, Link does not have a pool.
Does Link have accessible units?
No, Link does not have accessible units.
Does Link have units with dishwashers?
No, Link does not have units with dishwashers.
