With ample amenities, an enviable location, and contemporary-meets-industrial design, this refined building is a refuge from your city life. Entertain friends in your living room with a view of the Boston skyline. Relax on the terrace or take a cooking class in the community kitchen. Ask the on-site concierge to get you a table at the new tapas spot around the corner. Then, in the morning, hit the treadmill in the on-site fitness center and yoga room. This complex is home to cultivated, urban living Its abundant common spaces buzz with activity, while its roof terrace is custom-made for relaxation. The shared kitchen, lounge, and game room are perfect for dinners, meetups, and cheering on the Sox. Link is the epitome of modern life. Blending innovative living spaces, with curated social areas, life at Link is anything but average. Amenities Community kitchen & state-of-the-art lounge space Smart laundry & game room Green roof terrace with BBQ grill Laundry services provided by Tide Cleaners Lockers - As featured in Boston Globe Lifestyle Concierge program provided by TF Living Luxer package concierge Bike room with tuning station Lobby with co-working space & transit screen Butterfly MX smartphone enabled video intercom Built to LEED Gold Standards Access to Market Central app and community-wide amenities and services Free Bluebike annual membership Apartment Features Butterfly MX smartphone enabled video intercom Smart phone enabled keyless entry Instant connect high speed internet High efficiency water fixtures Studios to 3 bedroom units Energy Star appliances Quartz countertop High ceilings



Terms: One year lease