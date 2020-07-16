All apartments in Cambridge
Cambridge, MA
9 Chester St.
9 Chester St.

9 Chester Street · (781) 729-5150
Cambridge
North Cambridge
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

9 Chester Street, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
a prime Cambridge location three blocks from David Square in Somerville and five blocks from Porter Square, 9 & 15 Chester Street offer all of the excitement and convenience of city living on a quiet side street close to Massachusetts Avenue. The sunny and spacious units feature large windows, tile baths, on-site laundry facilities and on-site parking. Parking is $100 per month, per space. Maximum one parking space per unit and subject to availability. Property amenities include laundry facilities and surface parking. Two washers and dryers located in each building. Unfurnished studios starting at $1,650 - Furnished studios for an additional $100.00 per month Heat & Hot Water included. Rents are subject to market change. All apartments are subject to availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Chester St. have any available units?
9 Chester St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Chester St. have?
Some of 9 Chester St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Chester St. currently offering any rent specials?
9 Chester St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Chester St. pet-friendly?
No, 9 Chester St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 9 Chester St. offer parking?
Yes, 9 Chester St. offers parking.
Does 9 Chester St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Chester St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Chester St. have a pool?
No, 9 Chester St. does not have a pool.
Does 9 Chester St. have accessible units?
No, 9 Chester St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Chester St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Chester St. does not have units with dishwashers.
