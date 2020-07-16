9 Chester St.

Amenities

a prime Cambridge location three blocks from David Square in Somerville and five blocks from Porter Square, 9 & 15 Chester Street offer all of the excitement and convenience of city living on a quiet side street close to Massachusetts Avenue. The sunny and spacious units feature large windows, tile baths, on-site laundry facilities and on-site parking. Parking is $100 per month, per space. Maximum one parking space per unit and subject to availability. Property amenities include laundry facilities and surface parking. Two washers and dryers located in each building. Unfurnished studios starting at $1,650 - Furnished studios for an additional $100.00 per month Heat & Hot Water included. Rents are subject to market change. All apartments are subject to availability.



Terms: One year lease