Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry internet access

Central Square 1 bedroom. Just a five minute walk to subway. Located on Massachusetts Avenue. Apartment is currently under renovations and will have a new refrigerator, stove and microwave in the galley kitchen. White ceiling fan (with remote control) installed in bedroom. Exposed red-brick wall with white colonial trim in living room. New track spot lighting installed in living room. New safety fire sprinkler piping throughout. New paint, patch and touch-up throughout. Hardwood floors. Heat included. On the third floor of a pre-war brick building with an elevator. Excellent laundry room with free Wi-Fi on ground level. Building has an on-site property manager. Data-Com ready with your choice of 3 ISPs Comcast, Starry and Verizon. This is a smoke free building where neither pet dogs nor Airbnb of apartments are permitted.***PHOTOS ARE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING** (Reference #129238)