79 Harvey St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

79 Harvey St

79 Harvey Street · No Longer Available
Location

79 Harvey Street, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Available 07/01/20 Furnished One Bedroom Apt - Property Id: 284421

No Realtor Fee - One Bedroom Furnished Apt available July 1st and rented on a 12-month lease at a monthly rent of $2,500 with water, internet, and cable. The apt is modern with skylights and, it has a large back yard with a table, benches, a Gas BBQGrill. It is rented fully furnished and, it offers all the cooking utensils plus, everything needed in a kitchen. Please send E-mail to sueelc@yahoo.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284421
Property Id 284421

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5795992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

