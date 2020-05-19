79 Harvey St

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Furnished One Bedroom Apt - Property Id: 284421
No Realtor Fee - One Bedroom Furnished Apt available July 1st and rented on a 12-month lease at a monthly rent of $2,500 with water, internet, and cable. The apt is modern with skylights and, it has a large back yard with a table, benches, a Gas BBQGrill. It is rented fully furnished and, it offers all the cooking utensils plus, everything needed in a kitchen. Please send E-mail to sueelc@yahoo.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5795992)