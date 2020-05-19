79 Harvey St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher bbq/grill some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

Available 07/01/20 Furnished One Bedroom Apt - Property Id: 284421



No Realtor Fee - One Bedroom Furnished Apt available July 1st and rented on a 12-month lease at a monthly rent of $2,500 with water, internet, and cable. The apt is modern with skylights and, it has a large back yard with a table, benches, a Gas BBQGrill. It is rented fully furnished and, it offers all the cooking utensils plus, everything needed in a kitchen. Please send E-mail to sueelc@yahoo.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284421

Property Id 284421



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5795992)