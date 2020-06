Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Conveniently located bi-level large 3 bedrooms plus an office 1 bath apartment avail 5/1. 5 mins walk to Lechmere Train and buses, mall and stores all nearby. Bright and sunny with large bedrooms. Hardwood Floor throughout. Living room and dining room are connected to allow great entertainment. Large Updated Kitchen. Washer and dryer in the building. Individual split units AC and heat. Parking available for $100 extra