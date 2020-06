Amenities

Renovated and in a great location in the Riverside area of Cambridge between Central Square and Harvard Square on the Charles River side of Mass Ave. 3 big bedrooms with great closets, large bathroomb. Hardwood floors and laundry is in the unit. The driveway is available to rent and fits 2 cars tandem. Also has a nice back yard. (Reference #138899)