Amenities

hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated some paid utils

Best value walking distance to Harvard!! 2nd floor 1 bedroom 1 bathroom on the edge of Harvard University campus. Hardwood floors throuoghout. Heat and hot water are included. Laundry is in the basement. Located on Kirkland Street, near Trowbridge Street. Unit has updated kitchen and is going to get a paint job. (Reference #127741)